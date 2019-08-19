Economy & Business

Trump Calls on Federal Reserve to Cut Interest Rates

By Associated Press
August 19, 2019 01:44 PM
FILE - Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell speaks at a news conference following a two-day meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee, May 1, 2019, in Washington.
FILE - Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell speaks at a news conference following a two-day meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee, May 1, 2019, in Washington.

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump is calling on the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates by at least a full percentage point "over a fairly short period of time," saying such a move would make the U.S. economy even better and would also "greatly and quickly" enhance the global economy.

In two tweets Monday, Trump kept up his pressure on the Fed and its chairman Jerome Powell, saying the U.S. economy was strong "despite the horrendous lack of vision by Jay Powell and the Fed."
 
He says Democrats were trying to "will" the economy to deteriorate ahead of the 2020 election.
 
Trump administration officials in recent days have sought to calm worries about a potential U.S. recession that were heightened by last week's steep stock-market decline.

 

 

Related Stories

A shopper loads her car after shopping at a Walmart in Pittsburgh, Feb. 22, 2018.
USA
34% of Economists in Survey Expect a US Recession in 2021
The economists have previously expressed concern that Trump's tariffs and higher budget deficits could eventually dampen the economy
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
August 19, 2019
White House chief economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks to the media after finishing interviews on the North Lawn of the White House, Aug. 16, 2018, in Washington.
Economy & Business
Trump Economic Adviser Dismisses Fears of Looming Recession
President Donald Trump's top economic adviser is playing down fears of a looming recession after last week's sharp drop in the financial markets
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
August 18, 2019
A television monitor on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange headlines a rate decision of the Federal Reserve, in New York, July 31, 2019.
Economy & Business
Arcane Piece of Data Used to Predict Next US Recession
Experts look at whether a yield curve inversion of interest rates on government bonds is occurring
Default Author Profile
By Ken Bredemeier
August 15, 2019
Trump Administration Shrugs Off Economists' Warning of Possible Recession
00:02:30
Economy & Business
Trump Administration Shrugs Off Economists' Warning of Possible Recession
Global stock markets have responded erratically to President Trump’s threats of new tariffs on Chinese goods
Default Author Profile
Written By
Associated Press