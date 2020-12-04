Economy & Business

US Adds 245,000 Jobs in November

By VOA News
December 04, 2020 11:04 AM
FILE - People line up outside a Kentucky Career Center hoping to find assistance with their unemployment claim in Frankfort, Kentucky, U.S., June 18, 2020.
FILE - People line up outside a Kentucky Career Center hoping to find assistance with their unemployment claim in Frankfort, Kentucky, U.S., June 18, 2020.

The United States added 245,000 jobs in November, the fewest since April and the latest sign that hiring has slowed sharply during a resurgent coronavirus outbreak in the country.

The Labor Department reported Friday that the jobless rate in November improved to a still-high 6.7% from 6.9% in October. 

The November job gains were far fewer than the 610,000 in October, and the fifth straight month job growth has slowed in the U.S. 

In this illustration photo taken May 08, 2020, a COVID-19 Unemployment Assistance Updates logo is displayed on a smartphone against the backdrop of an application for unemployment benefits, in Arlington, Virginia.
US Unemployment Benefit Claims Rise as Coronavirus Cases Surge
Surge in coronavirus cases poses new economic threat as state and city officials impose restrictions on businesses

Friday’s report reflects employers’ apparent reluctance or inability to hire workers as another wave of coronavirus infections in the U.S. has been setting new daily records, forcing them to close their businesses again.

Before the coronavirus crisis, November’s gains would have been considered solid, but  there are still about 10 million fewer U.S. jobs than there were before the pandemic.

Faster hiring of people who were laid off during the pandemic-induced recession would help them return quickly to the work force. But winter’s arrival could discourage spending and job creation, particularly in the restaurant and other sectors that have begun to rely more on business outdoors.

Congress has renewed efforts to pass another rescue aid package for the millions of  jobless people in the U.S. If lawmakers fail to reach an agreement in coming days, they will be left without any federal or state unemployment aid beginning after Christmas.

Related Stories

FILE - Sale and going-out-of-business signs are displayed in a store window in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, Dec. 1, 2020.
Economy & Business
US Jobless Benefit Claims Drop But Overall Level Remains High
Surge in coronavirus cases poses new economic threat as state and city officials impose restrictions on businesses
Ken Bredemeier
By Ken Bredemeier
Thu, 12/03/2020 - 11:20 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News