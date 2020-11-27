Economy & Business

US Agency Opens Probe Into 115,000 Tesla Vehicles Over Suspension Issue

By Reuters
November 27, 2020 07:09 PM
A masked person walks on the grounds of the Tesla plant in Fremont, California, May 11, 2020. The parking lot at the electric car factory was nearly full Monday.
A masked person walks on the grounds of the Tesla plant in Fremont, California, May 11, 2020.

WASHINGTON - The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Friday it had opened a formal investigation into about 115,0000 Tesla vehicles concerning a front suspension safety issue.

The auto safety regulator said it was opening a preliminary evaluation into 2015-2017 Model S and 2016-2017 Model X vehicles after receiving 43 complaints alleging failure of the left or right front suspension fore links.

Tesla in February 2017 issued a service bulletin describing a manufacturing condition that may result in front suspension fore link failures, NHTSA said.

Tesla did not respond to a request for comment.

Service bulletin released in 2017

The 2017 service bulletin said some vehicles have "front fore links that may not meet Tesla strength specifications. In the event of link failure, the driver can still maintain control of the vehicle, but the tire may contact the wheel arch liner."

NHTSA said 32 complaints involved failures that occurred during low-speed parking maneuvers, while 11 occurred while driving. Another eight complaints may also involve the same issue, NHTSA added.

The agency said, "the complaints appear to indicate an increasing trend, with ... three of the incidents at highway speeds reported within the last three months."

Class-action lawsuit 

On November 20, a class-action lawsuit was filed against Tesla in U.S. District Court in California over suspension issues in Model S and X vehicles, claiming defects that can result in the front and rear suspension control arm assembly components prematurely failing.

In October, Tesla told NHTSA it was recalling about 30,000 Model S and Model X vehicles in China for front suspension link issues at the request of Chinese regulators "because the environment in China required stronger suspension due to local roads and driving conditions." Tesla is also issuing a separate rear suspension link recall in China for the Model S vehicles.

But Tesla told NHTSA it did not believe there was any suspension defect and said no U.S. recall was needed, calling the issue "exceedingly rare." It added it is unaware of any related crashes, injuries or deaths worldwide.

Last week, NHTSA said it was expanding a separate probe into nearly 159,000 Tesla Model S and Model X vehicles.

Touchscreen troubles

NHTSA had opened a preliminary evaluation in June over touchscreen failures. The agency said the failure can result in the loss of rear-camera image display when in reverse and reduced rear visibility when backing up. It can impact defogging ability and audible chimes relating to Autopilot and turn signals.

That probe now covers 2012-2018 model year Tesla Model S and 2016-2018 Model X vehicles. The preliminary investigation covered 63,000 Tesla Model S cars.

 

Related Stories

A masked person walks on the grounds of the Tesla plant in Fremont, California, May 11, 2020. The parking lot at the electric car factory was nearly full Monday.
USA
Utilities, Tesla, Uber Create US Lobbying Group for Electric Vehicle Industry
The Zero Emission Transportation Association advocates for tougher emissions and performance standards that will potentially enable full electrification by 2030
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Tue, 11/17/2020 - 07:05 PM
FILE - Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks before unveiling the Model Y at the company's design studio in Hawthorne, California, March 14, 2019.
Economy & Business
Amid Lockdown Dispute, Musk Says He Will Move Tesla Out of California
He also tweeted about suing Alameda County, California, after its health department said his company must not reopen the Fremont factory because local lockdown measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus remain in effect
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sat, 05/09/2020 - 08:57 PM
Tesla China-made Model 3 vehicles are seen during a delivery event at its factory in Shanghai, China January 7, 2020. REUTERS…
Economy & Business
Tesla Delivers First Chinese-Made Model 3 to Customers
Elon Musk said the electric automaker plans to set up a design center in China to create a model for worldwide sales
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 01/07/2020 - 05:56 PM
Reuters logo
By
Reuters