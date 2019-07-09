Economy & Business

US, Chinese Negotiators Hold 'Constructive' Phone Talks on Trade

By Reuters
July 9, 2019 11:02 PM
White House chief economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks at an Opportunity Zone conference with State, local, tribal, and community leaders South Court Auditorium of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, on the White House complex, April 17, 2019, ...
White House chief economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks at an Opportunity Zone conference with State, local, tribal, and community leaders South Court Auditorium of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, on the White House complex, April 17, 2019, ...

WASHINGTON / NEW YORK - U.S. and Chinese trade officials held a "constructive" phone conversation on Tuesday, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said, marking a new round of talks after the world's two largest economies agreed to a truce in a year-long trade war.

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin spoke with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He and Minister Zhong Shan on Tuesday in a further effort to resolve outstanding trade disputes between the countries, a U.S. official said earlier in an emailed statement.

Kudlow said the talks "went well" and were constructive. He said the two sides were talking about a face-to-face meeting, but warned that there was not a magic way to reach what has so far been an elusive deal.

"There are no miracles here," Kudlow told reporters at the White House. "There was headway last winter and spring, then it stopped. Hopefully we can pick up where we left off, but I don't know that yet."

Trade talks stalled in May after China backed away from commitments it had made to secure legal changes to its system, according to U.S. officials.

Kudlow's comments suggested it was still unclear whether the two sides would resume work from the draft text agreed before that pull-back, as U.S. officials want, or whether they will use a different starting point.

A face-to-face meeting between the two negotiating teams would be a good thing and could take place in Beijing, Kudlow said, but no details were available yet.

"Both sides will continue these talks as appropriate," the separate U.S. official said in an email, declining to provide details on what was discussed and the next steps for talks.

The negotiations picked up after a two-month hiatus, but a year since a tit-for-tat tariff battle began between the two countries. Washington wants Beijing to address what U.S. officials see as decades of unfair and illegal trading practices.

The United States and China agreed during a Group of 20 nations summit in Japan last month to resume discussions, easing fears of an escalation. After meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G20, U.S. President Donald Trump agreed to suspend a new round of tariffs on $300 billion worth of imported Chinese consumer goods while the two sides resumed negotiations.

Trump said then that China would restart large purchases of U.S. agricultural commodities, and the United States would ease some export restrictions on Chinese telecom equipment giant Huawei Technologies.

"President Xi is expected, we hope in return for our accommodations, to move immediately, quickly, while the talks are going on, on the agriculture (purchases)," Kudlow said on Tuesday at an event hosted by CNBC. "That's very, very important."

He also said relaxed U.S. government restrictions on Huawei could help the technology giant but would only be in place for a limited time.

Kudlow, the director of the White House's National Economic Council, later told reporters there was no specific timeline for the agricultural buys, or for reaching an agreement. "No timeline. Quality not speed," he added.

Three sources familiar with the state of the talks said the Chinese side did not make firm commitments for immediate purchases. It's unclear that the two sides' differences have narrowed, even as the discussions resume.

Related Stories

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang speaks during a meeting with Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, July 4, 2019.
East Asia Pacific
China's Reforms Move May Just Be Bargaining Chip for US Negotiators    
Analysts skeptical about China's seriousness in opening up financial sector
Default Author Profile
By Saibal Dasgupta
July 05, 2019
White House chief economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks at an Opportunity Zone conference with State, local, tribal, and community leaders South Court Auditorium of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, on the White House complex, April 17, 2019, ...
Economy & Business
US, China Could Resume Formal Trade Talks in Days
Speaking to VOA, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow says top-level trade officials 'will be very involved now' in restarting discussions with their Chinese counterparts 
Steve Herman
By Steve Herman
July 03, 2019
FILE - White House trade adviser Peter Navarro is interviewed outside of the White House in Washington, Dec. 4, 2018.
USA
White House's Navarro Says China Trade Deal Will Take Time
US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed in a meeting Saturday at the Group of 20 summit in Japan to restart trade talks after the last major round of negotiations collapsed in May
Default Author Profile
By Reuters
July 02, 2019
Trump meets Xi at the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan
East Asia Pacific
US, China Leaders Agree to Resume Trade Talks
President Trump announced he is holding off, for now, on imposing further tariffs on China as a result of Saturday’s talk with President Xi
Steve Herman
By Steve Herman
June 29, 2019
Default Author Profile
Written By
Reuters