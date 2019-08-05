Economy & Business

US Designates China as Currency Manipulator

By Reuters
August 5, 2019 07:03 PM
US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin answers reporters after the G-7 Finance, July 18, 2019 in Chantilly, north of Paris, France.
US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin answers reporters after the G-7 Finance, July 18, 2019 in Chantilly, north of Paris, France.

WASHINGTON - The U.S. government has determined that China is manipulating its currency, and will engage with the International Monetary Fund to eliminate unfair competition from Beijing, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement on Monday.

China let the yuan weaken past the key 7-per-dollar level on Monday for the first time in more than a decade and later said it would stop buying U.S. agricultural products, inflaming a worsening trade war with the United States.

The sharp 1.4% drop in the yuan comes days after U.S. President Donald Trump stunned financial markets by vowing to impose 10% tariffs on the remaining $300 billion of Chinese imports from Sept. 1, abruptly breaking a brief ceasefire in a bruising trade war that has disrupted global supply chains and slowed growth.

FILE - U.S. Dollar and China Yuan notes are seen in this picture illustration, June 2, 2017.

The last time the United States named China a currency manipulator was in 1994. The U.S. Treasury had designated Taiwan and South Korea as currency manipulators in 1988, the year that Congress enacted the currency review law. China was the last country to get the designation, in 1994.

The dollar fell to a two-week low against the euro after the Treasury statement.

Related Stories

A screen above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shows the closing number for the Dow Jones industrial average, Monday, Aug. 5, 2019.
Economy & Business
Wall St. Sinks as Yuan Slide Inflames US-China Trade Dispute
While stocks pared losses in the last hour of trading to finish off their session lows, the benchmark S&P 500 fell about 3% to notch its biggest one-day percentage decline since Dec. 4.
Default Author Profile
By Reuters
August 05, 2019
Talks and Tensions Continue in Washington on Currency Issues
East Asia Pacific
China’s Yuan Drops to New Lows After Trump’s Tariff Threat
The yuan’s drop will surely fuel tension with Washington and signal the possibility of a currency war with the US
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
August 05, 2019
Shoppers browse at a discount retailer in a shopping mall in Beijing, Aug. 2, 2019. President Donald Trump intensified pressure on China to reach a trade deal by saying he will impose additional 10% tariffs on Sept. 1, 2019.
East Asia Pacific
Trump Defends Stance on China Trade After New Tariffs
Trump says - without presenting evidence - that countries are asking to negotiate 'REAL trade deals,' saying on Twitter, 'They don't want to be targeted for Tariffs by the US'
Default Author Profile
By Reuters
August 03, 2019
FILE - Workers load goods for export onto a crane at a port in Lianyungang, Jiangsu province, China, June 7, 2019.
Economy & Business
How Trump's Latest China Tariffs Could Squeeze US Consumers
US consumers and companies would likely pay the price for Trump's new tariffs, while China plans to retaliate
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
August 02, 2019
Default Author Profile
Written By
Reuters