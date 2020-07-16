Economy & Business

US FBI Investigates Massive Twitter Hack 

By VOA News
July 16, 2020 05:56 PM
Photo by: John Nacion/STAR MAX/IPx 2020 5/13/20 A view of Twitter logo as seen in from its Chelsea office during the…
A view of Twitter logo as seen in from its Chelsea office on May 13, 2020 in New York City.

The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation is investigating Wednesday's major Twitter hack, in which scammers tapped into high-profile accounts to scam users out of over $100,000 in Bitcoin, the agency confirmed Thursday.  

“The FBI is investigating the incident involving several Twitter accounts belonging to high profile individuals that occurred on July 15, 2020. At this time, the accounts appear to have been compromised in order to perpetuate cryptocurrency fraud,” said the FBI’s San Francisco division in a statement. “We advise the public not to fall victim to this scam by sending cryptocurrency or money in relation to this incident.”

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a statement Thursday that the state’s Department of Financial Services would also conduct a “full investigation into this massive hack.” 

On Wednesday, hackers targeted accounts from celebrities and politicians, including Jeff Bezos, Joe Biden, Kim Kardashian and Barack Obama, with tweets that promised to send users back double the money they paid to an anonymous Bitcoin address. The hackers received over $100,000 in cryptocurrency off the brazen attack, according to Bitcoin’s public blockchain records.  

Twitter called the breach a “coordinated social engineering attack” in which scammers “successfully targeted some of our employees with access to internal systems and tools."

One notable exception to the hack was U.S. President Donald Trump, whose verified personal and presidential accounts were unaffected Wednesday, which White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany confirmed in a press briefing Thursday. She said Trump would stay on Twitter despite the attack.

In a thread, Twitter said it had taken “significant steps to limit access to internal systems and tools” as its own investigation continues.

Twitter locked down all verified accounts after the news broke, preventing them from tweeting and resetting passwords. The company also removed the fake tweets from compromised accounts and said it would “restore access to the original account owner only when we are certain we can do so securely.”  

Twitter’s blue check mark system, which indicates verified accounts, is supposed to show that a user is authentic. 

  

Related Stories

FILE PHOTO: The Twitter logo and binary cyber codes are seen in this illustration taken November 26, 2019. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic…
USA
Experts Say Twitter Breach Troubling, Undermines Trust
Cybersecurity experts say such a breach could have dire consequences since the attackers were tweeting from verified, globally influential accounts with millions of followers
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 07/16/2020 - 09:36
Photo by: John Nacion/STAR MAX/IPx 2020 5/13/20 A view of Twitter logo as seen in from its Chelsea office during the…
Economy & Business
High-Profile Twitter Accounts Swept Up in Wave of Apparent Hacking 
Shares of Twitter tumbled nearly 4% in trading after  the market close
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Wed, 07/15/2020 - 18:14
FILE - This combination of photos shows logos for social media platforms, from left, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Silicon Valley & Technology
Twitter Removes Image Tweet by Trump Over Copyright Complaint
News website Axios reported that the tweet was removed after a copyright complaint from the New York Times
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Wed, 07/01/2020 - 23:08
VOA logo
By
VOA News