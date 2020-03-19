Economy & Business

US Jobless Claims Soar as Coronavirus Shuts Businesses

By Ken Bredemeier
March 19, 2020 11:39 AM
Tips, money collected from a customer donation fund and a last paycheck for employees laid off from Farley’s East cafe, that closed due to the coronavirus outbreak, sits on a counter at the cafe in Oakland, California, March 18, 2020.
Tips, money collected from a customer donation fund and a last paycheck for employees laid off from Farley’s East cafe, that closed due to the coronavirus outbreak, sits on a counter at the cafe in Oakland, California, March 18, 2020.

WASHINGTON - Claims for unemployment compensation surged in the U.S. last week as the economic impact of the deadly coronavirus takes hold.

The U.S. Labor Department said Thursday that 281,000 workers made new jobless benefit claims, up 70,000 from the week before. The new figure was the highest in two and a half years.

Economists are predicting that more than a million U.S. workers could lose their jobs by the end of March.

Hourly wage workers in retail stores, at hotels and in restaurants are expected to be particularly vulnerable to the coming layoffs linked to voluntary business shutdowns or those ordered by state and local governments to try to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Individual states are reporting huge increases in claims for unemployment insurance benefits, which typically only provide a stopgap sum of money for the jobless, not anywhere near what workers might have otherwise been paid from regular employment.

Virginia on the U.S. Atlantic coast saw a 33-fold increase in jobless benefit claims this week, while Pennsylvania in the eastern U.S. and Colorado in the West reported 20 times the normal number of claims.

Many governments – federal, state and local – and businesses have closed their offices and ordered their employees to work from home.

With that, U.S. consumer spending, which accounts for 70% of the world’s biggest economy, is inevitably going to dip as people worry about contact with strangers who may unknowingly have contracted the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, key stock indexes fell again in New York as trading opened Thursday, down another 1% after massive losses on Wednesday virtually erased the last gains that had accrued since President Donald Trump assumed office in January 2017.

Asian markets dropped a percentage point or two on Thursday, while European indexes were down by similar amounts in afternoon trading.

 

Related Stories

The Washington Monument and the U.S. Capitol are seen in Washington, at sunrise Wednesday, March 18, 2020. The White House has…
Coronavirus Outbreak
Congress Races to Boost Flagging Economy
Stock market plunged again Wednesday as activity in public places across the country grounds to a halt amid coronavirus spread
Katherine Gypson
By Katherine Gypson
Wed, 03/18/2020 - 17:52
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin speaks during a press briefing with the coronavirus task force, at the White House, Tuesday,…
Economy & Business
Treasury Proposal: Deliver $500B to Americans Starting April 
Treasury is calling for two $250 billion cash infusions to individuals: A first set of checks issued starting April 6, with a second wave in mid-May
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 03/18/2020 - 14:06
Specialist John O'Hara works at his post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Thursday, March 12, 2020. The stock…
Coronavirus Outbreak
Virus-Related Shutdowns Bringing US Economy to Grinding Halt
Just a month ago, experts had expected any severe economic pain from the coronavirus  outbreak to be confined mainly to Asia and Europe
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sun, 03/15/2020 - 05:50
Ken Bredemeier
Written By
Ken Bredemeier