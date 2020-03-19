US Jobless Claims Soar as Coronavirus Shuts Businesses

WASHINGTON - Claims for unemployment compensation surged in the U.S. last week as the economic impact of the deadly coronavirus takes hold.

The U.S. Labor Department said Thursday that 281,000 workers made new jobless benefit claims, up 70,000 from the week before. The new figure was the highest in two and a half years.

Economists are predicting that more than a million U.S. workers could lose their jobs by the end of March.

Hourly wage workers in retail stores, at hotels and in restaurants are expected to be particularly vulnerable to the coming layoffs linked to voluntary business shutdowns or those ordered by state and local governments to try to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Individual states are reporting huge increases in claims for unemployment insurance benefits, which typically only provide a stopgap sum of money for the jobless, not anywhere near what workers might have otherwise been paid from regular employment.

Virginia on the U.S. Atlantic coast saw a 33-fold increase in jobless benefit claims this week, while Pennsylvania in the eastern U.S. and Colorado in the West reported 20 times the normal number of claims.

Many governments – federal, state and local – and businesses have closed their offices and ordered their employees to work from home.

With that, U.S. consumer spending, which accounts for 70% of the world’s biggest economy, is inevitably going to dip as people worry about contact with strangers who may unknowingly have contracted the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, key stock indexes fell again in New York as trading opened Thursday, down another 1% after massive losses on Wednesday virtually erased the last gains that had accrued since President Donald Trump assumed office in January 2017.

Asian markets dropped a percentage point or two on Thursday, while European indexes were down by similar amounts in afternoon trading.