US Markets Closed for Memorial Day, Asian and European Indexes Mixed 

By Kenneth Schwartz
May 25, 2020 05:26 PM
A currency trader talks on the phone near the screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index, left, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won at the foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, May 25, 2020.

U.S. markets were closed Monday for the Memorial Day holiday, but investors are expected to keep a close watch on Wall Street this week as tensions between the U.S. and China rise and coronavirus restrictions are gradually lowered. 

The U.S. has threatened sanctions on China over a proposed laws that would increase Beijing’s security regime in Hong Kong. Critics say this threatens Hong Kong’s high degree of autonomy. China calls it a national security measure and warns against foreign interference in its internal affairs.  

Asian markets were mixed Monday with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index down a fraction and Tokyo’s Nikkei up nearly 2%.  

European markets were  also mixed with London down a fraction, Paris up 2% and Frankfurt nearly 3% higher as some European nations ease COVID-19 restrictions.  

