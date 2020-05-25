US Markets Closed for Memorial Day, Asian and European Indexes Mixed 

U.S. markets were closed Monday for the Memorial Day holiday, but investors are expected to keep a close watch on Wall Street this week as tensions between the U.S. and China rise and coronavirus restrictions are gradually lowered.

The U.S. has threatened sanctions on China over a proposed laws that would increase Beijing’s security regime in Hong Kong. Critics say this threatens Hong Kong’s high degree of autonomy. China calls it a national security measure and warns against foreign interference in its internal affairs.

Asian markets were mixed Monday with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index down a fraction and Tokyo’s Nikkei up nearly 2%.

European markets were also mixed with London down a fraction, Paris up 2% and Frankfurt nearly 3% higher as some European nations ease COVID-19 restrictions.