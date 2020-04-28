US Markets Down Tuesday, Ending 4-Day Winning Streak

Wall Street ended a four-day winning streak Tuesday after several major tech stocks dropped ahead of quarterly earnings reports.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 32 points, down a fraction, while the S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq were both 1% lower.

European stocks fared better Tuesday. London was 2% higher while Frankfurt and Paris both gained 1%.

Major Asian indexes were also higher.

The major U.S. indexes were up more than 1% shortly after Tuesday's opening bell, riding the momentum of a good day Monday. But all three fell into negative territory anticipating losses by big tech stocks when their quarterly earnings reports come out this week.

The price of shares of Amazon, Facebook, Netflix and Alphabet — the parent company of Google — were all down sharply Tuesday.

Oil prices also continued to fall Tuesday.

The futures price of a barrel of U.S. West Texas Intermediate Crude was $12.66 while Brent Crude — the international benchmark — was nearly $22 a barrel.

The latest selloff in U.S. crude came after the United States Oil Fund, a popular exchange-traded fund, announced it would sell all of its contracts for June.

