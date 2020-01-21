Economy & Business

US Treasury's Mnuchin: Phase 2 Trade Deal May Not Remove All Tariffs

January 21, 2020 07:00 AM
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin takes a question from a reporter after announcing the threat of sanctions on Turkey in the…
FILE - Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin takes a question from a reporter after announcing the threat of sanctions on Turkey in the Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, Oct. 11, 2019.

The Phase 2 trade deal with China would not necessarily be a "big bang" that removes all existing tariffs, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told The Wall Street Journal in an interview.

"We may do 2A and some of the tariffs come off. We can do this sequentially along the way," he added.

Mnuchin also warned that Italy and Britain will face U.S. tariffs if they proceed with a tax on digital companies like Alphabet Inc.'s Google and Facebook Inc., the newspaper said.

Mnuchin's warning to Italy and Britain comes after France backed out and pledged with the United States to avoid a trade war until at least the end of this year.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in December had pledged to make major multinational companies pay their fair share of tax, including the implementation of a Digital Services Tax.

Italy approved a similar tax in the 2019 budget but it has not activated it yet.

Mnuchin said that he hoped Britain and Italy would suspend their plans to impose the taxes, according to the report.

"If not they'll find themselves faced with President Trump's tariffs. We'll be having similar conversations with them."

Mnuchin also said the Trump administration would propose additional tax cuts for the middle class in the United States.

"We are in the process of designing it and will be rolling it out shortly."

The details on proposed tax cuts come as Trump seeks to strengthen his 2020 re-election campaign.

Related Stories

The logo of the Bercy Finance Ministry is seen at the main entrance of the Ministry in Paris, France, October 28, 2019. REUTERS…
Economy & Business
Source: France Offers to Suspend Digital Tax in Dispute With US
The aim is to give time for broader negotiations to take place in the meantime at the Organization for economic Cooperation and Development to rewrite international tax rules, the source said
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Tue, 01/21/2020 - 06:51
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin takes a question from a reporter after announcing the threat of sanctions on Turkey in the…
Economy & Business
US's Mnuchin: End Digital Services Tax Plans to Pave Way for OECD-Led Global Deal
Steven Mnuchin stressed US concerns about digital services initiatives launched by France and other countries that target revenues, not profits
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Wed, 12/04/2019 - 17:00
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before a House Financial Services Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Oct. 23, 2019, on Facebook's impact on the financial services and housing sectors.
Silicon Valley & Technology
Facebook's Zuckerberg Grilled in US Congress on Digital Currency, Privacy, Elections
Sporting a suit and tie, Mark Zuckerberg fended off aggressive questions from members of the U.S. House of Representatives Financial Services Committee
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Wed, 10/23/2019 - 14:43