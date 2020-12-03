Economy & Business

Warner Bros. to Stream All 2021 Movies

By VOA News
December 03, 2020 04:57 PM
FILE PHOTO: The Warner Bros logo is seen during the annual MIPCOM television programme market in Cannes, France, October 14,…
FILE - The Warner Bros. logo is seen during the annual MIPCOM television program market in Cannes, France, Oct. 14, 2019.

In a sign of just how much coronavirus lockdowns have affected the movie industry, Warner Bros. announced Thursday that it would make its entire roster of 2021 movies available for streaming on HBO Max in the U.S. the same day they are released in theaters.

After a month on HBO Max, the movies will be shown only in theaters.

Some of the upcoming titles include The Matrix 4, Godzilla vs. Kong and In the Heights.

The move may have been sparked by the disappointing performance of the action-thriller Tenet, which was released in theaters in September.

Many of the nation’s movie theaters reopened in late summer, but not in the key markets of New York and Los Angeles. The Associated Press reported that since their reopening, 60% of theaters have closed again.

“No one wants films back on the big screen more than we do," Ann Sarnoff, chief executive of WarnerMedia Studios, said in a statement. "We know new content is the lifeblood of theatrical exhibition, but we have to balance this with the reality that most theaters in the U.S. will likely operate at reduced capacity throughout 2021."

Warner Bros., the second-biggest studio in terms of market share, called the move a “unique one-year plan.”

Related Stories

A commuter wearing a protective face mask waits for the metro at Stockholm's central station on December 3, 2020, during the…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Sweden Closes High Schools Until Early January to Stem COVID-19 Infections
Swedish state epidemiologist declines to endorse masks
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 12/03/2020 - 04:28 PM
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Facebook logos
COVID-19 Pandemic
Facebook to Start Removing Bogus Claims About COVID Vaccines
Social media giant says it will delete information discredited by public health experts
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 12/03/2020 - 02:59 PM
FILE - Garment workers stand on the cargo platform of a truck as they head home after their work shift outside Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Nov. 11, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic
COVID Pushing Least Developed Countries Over Edge, UN Says
Report says poorest countries' economies have slumped to their lowest level in 30 years, pushing 32 million people into extreme poverty
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Thu, 12/03/2020 - 09:14 AM
People wear face masks but stand close together as they wait for a subway train in Frankfurt, Germany, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020…
COVID-19 Pandemic
COVID-19 Numbers Still Too High, German Health Officials Say
Disease control agency says infection rates have plateaued but not fallen
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 12/03/2020 - 09:09 AM
(FILES) In this file photo taken on March 20, 2009, a sign marks the entrance to IBM Corporate Headquarters in Armonk, New York…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Phishing Ploy Targets COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Effort
Researchers said they could not be sure who was behind the campaign, which began in September, or if it was successful
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 12/03/2020 - 10:42 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News