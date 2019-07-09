Economy & Business

White House Discussing Renewing License for Chevron to Operate in Venezuela

By Reuters
July 9, 2019 09:10 PM
The logo of Chevron is seen at the company's office in Caracas, Venezuela, April 25, 2018.
The logo of Chevron is seen at the company's office in Caracas, Venezuela, April 25, 2018.

WASHINGTON - The Trump administration is discussing whether to renew a license allowing Chevron to continue operating in Venezuela despite U.S. sanctions on the country's oil sector, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Tuesday.

The waiver issued by the U.S. Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control will expire on July 27.

"It is under discussion," Kudlow said. "I don't know about the license. That will be determined in the future. It's under discussion right now," he said.

Kudlow heaped praise on Chevron, calling it a "fabulous" energy company with an "illustrious tradition" in Venezuela.

