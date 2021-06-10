Economy & Business

Yellen 'Concerned' About Debt Relief Aiding Chinese Lenders 

By Agence France-Presse
June 10, 2021 06:42 PM
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks during a virtual roundtable with participants from Black Chambers of Commerce across the…
FILE - Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks during a virtual roundtable with participants from Black Chambers of Commerce across the country to discuss the American Rescue Plan, Feb. 5, 2021.

WASHINGTON - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen expressed concern Thursday that Chinese lenders could benefit from an international debt relief initiative aimed at poor countries.

In April, G-20 countries, including the United States, agreed to extend until December a moratorium on debt interest payments for the poorest nations, amid fears they would lag behind in the global recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

Chinese financial institutions are among the top lenders to lower-income countries, and Yellen told a House Appropriations subcommittee that she aimed to ensure the relief — meant to help poor countries spend to revitalize their economies after the pandemic — didn't end up in China's hands.

"We have spoken with China about their participation. They have promised to participate as equal partners in these debt frameworks," she told lawmakers.

"We would be very concerned to see the resources that are provided to these countries used to repay Chinese debt. That would defeat the purpose of the programs," she said.

In prepared remarks before the committee, Yellen also encouraged Congress to allocate money to the debt relief measure, which is being implemented by the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.

Of the 73 countries eligible for debt relief, 47 have asked to participate in the program and are expected to save $ 7.3 billion in debt payments between the start of the year and June 30, according to the World Bank.

Related Stories

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (C) speaks with (from L) the president of the African Development Bank…
Economy & Business
Spike in Global Debt During Pandemic Leaves Some Countries on Shaky Ground 
Pandemic-era borrowing will make absorbing future economic shocks much harder 
Default Author Profile
By Rob Garver
Thu, 05/27/2021 - 02:44 AM
FILE - Military personnel walk past the flags of Saudi Arabia and Sudan at Merowe Airport in Merowe, Northern State, Sudan, April 9, 2017.
Middle East
Saudi Arabia Pushes for Sweeping Sudan Debt Restructuring
Saudi Arabia will press Sudan's creditors to reach broad agreement to reduce African country's $50 billion-plus debt pile, says Saudi official who will be directly involved in debt-restructuring talks
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sun, 05/16/2021 - 08:11 AM
The logo of the International Monetary Fund is visible on their building, Monday, April 5, 2021, in Washington. The IMF and the…
Economy & Business
IMF, World Bank Begin Push to Swap Debt Relief for Green Projects
Concrete proposals expected in time for a global climate summit this fall
AFP logo
By AFP
Sun, 04/11/2021 - 01:19 AM
A woman looks down a newly formed crack in the walk way which leads to the Mosque in Bargny on September 18, 2020. - Fishing…
Economy & Business
World Bank, IMF Eye Ways to Link Debt Relief to Climate Change Spending
The initiative reflects growing recognition that pandemic-caused economic turmoil has hampered some countries’ conservation and climate efforts
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Wed, 04/07/2021 - 10:03 PM
FILE - A vendor displays vegetables at his stand, as he wears a face mask to protect against the coronavirus, at an agricultural commodity market in Lilongwe, Malawi, May 4, 2020.
Economy & Business
UN: Crippling Debt Keeps Developing Countries Mired in Poverty
A study finds 120 low- and middle-income economies will owe more than $1 trillion in debt service payments this year
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Thu, 04/01/2021 - 05:30 PM
AFP logo
By
Agence France-Presse