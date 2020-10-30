Europe

Culture War Erupts in Poland After Court Decision to Ban Most Abortions

October 30, 2020 10:08 AM
Women’s rights activists have called a national strike and thousands of people have joined demonstrations to protest a decision by Poland’s Constitutional Court to ban nearly all abortions. Roderick James narrates this report filed by Pablo Gonzalez in Warsaw for VOA.

Camera: Pablo Gonzalez
Video editor: Henry Hernandez
Contributor: Ricardo Marquina

Pablo Gonzalez
