Europe

Russian Troop Presence in Nagorno-Karabakh Raises Questions

March 18, 2021 02:49 PM
360p | 9 MB
480p | 12 MB
540p | 17 MB
720p | 36 MB
1080p | 70 MB
Original | 75 MB
Embed
Download Audio
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.

Following last year’s war in Nagorno-Karabakh between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Russia is deploying 2,000 military personnel as part of a peace mission for an initial period of five years.  In this report narrated by Jonathan Spier, Pablo Gonzalez in Stepanakert and Ricardo Marquina say the Russian deployment is seen as an important step in Moscow's strategy to assert its political and military power in the Caucasus region and some are wondering how long the troops will stay.

Ricardo Marquina contributed.

Camera: Pablo Gonzalez

Video editors: Ricardo Marquina, Jason Godman

Default Author Profile
By
Pablo Gonzalez
Latest Episodes
Thu, 03/18/2021 - 12:30 PM
Africa 54 - March 18, 2021
A54 March 18
Thu, 03/18/2021 - 10:44 AM
Kenya Aims to Transition School Kitchens to Clean Fuel
Kenya Aims to Transition School Kitchens to Clean Fuel
Thu, 03/18/2021 - 09:54 AM
Twitter Turns 15, Confronts Growing Pains of Popularity
Twitter Turns 15 Confronting Growing Pains of Popularity
Thu, 03/18/2021 - 07:43 AM
Is It Time to Cancel Dr. Seuss Due to Racist Imagery?
Is It Time to Cancel Dr. Seuss Due to Racist Imagery?
Thu, 03/18/2021 - 07:07 AM
Rising Sea Levels Affects South Florida Family  
Rising Sea Levels Affects South Florida Family  