Russian Troop Presence in Nagorno-Karabakh Raises Questions

Following last year’s war in Nagorno-Karabakh between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Russia is deploying 2,000 military personnel as part of a peace mission for an initial period of five years. In this report narrated by Jonathan Spier, Pablo Gonzalez in Stepanakert and Ricardo Marquina say the Russian deployment is seen as an important step in Moscow's strategy to assert its political and military power in the Caucasus region and some are wondering how long the troops will stay.

