In Wake of Defeat and Upheaval, Armenia Deals with its War Wounds

Armenia is struggling to leave behind its war in 2020 with neighboring Azerbaijan and the political turbulence that surrounded recent legislative elections. With the social and political upheaval of the last several months now easing, the calm is allowing many Armenians to examine and deal with the war wounds that continue to fester, along with the pain of defeat and the losses that Armenia says amount to nearly 4,000 mostly young soldiers. Roderick James narrates this report by Pablo Gonzalez in Yerevan and Ricardo Marquina in Moscow.

(Ricardo Marquina contributed to this video.)

Camera: Pablo Gonzalez

Produced by: Ricardo Marquina, Henry Hernandez