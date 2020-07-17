100-year-old British Fundraiser Tom Moore Receives Knighthood 

British World War II veteran Captain Tom Moore, who became a national hero and international celebrity in April when he raised $41 million for Britain’s National Health service, received a knighthood Friday during a ceremony at Windsor Castle.

While the ceremony was held in private, pictures released from the event show a broadly smiling Queen Elizabeth using a sword that belonged to her father to bestow the honor on Moore on the grounds outside the castle.

Captain Sir Thomas Moore poses for the media after receiving his knighthood from Britain's Queen Elizabeth, during a ceremony at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, July 17, 2020.

While the COVID-19 pandemic prompted the postponement of other official ceremonies schedule for June and July, a special exception was made for Moore. The COVID-19 disease is caused by the coronavirus.

Moore received the honor after he started an online pledge drive to raise money for the National Health Service charities during the peak of the country's COVID outbreak. He sought to complete 100 lengths of his garden, using his walker, before his 100th birthday in April. The pledges exceeded his expectations.

His efforts touched people in Britain and beyond as it provided a heart-warming distraction from the adversity of the pandemic, prompting Prime Minister Boris Johnson to nominate Moore for the award.

Moore, who has been made an honorary colonel and an honorary member of the England cricket team, said Friday he was “overwhelmed” by honor.