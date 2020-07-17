Europe

100-year-old British Fundraiser Tom Moore Receives Knighthood 

By VOA News
July 17, 2020 03:08 PM
Captain Sir Thomas Moore receives his knighthood from Britain's Queen Elizabeth, during a ceremony at Windsor Castle in Windsor…
Captain Sir Thomas Moore receives his knighthood from Britain's Queen Elizabeth, during a ceremony at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, July 17, 2020.

British World War II veteran Captain Tom Moore, who became a national hero and international celebrity in April when he raised $41 million for Britain’s National Health service, received a knighthood Friday during a ceremony at Windsor Castle. 

While the ceremony was held in private, pictures released from the event show a broadly smiling Queen Elizabeth using a sword that belonged to her father to bestow the honor on Moore on the grounds outside the castle.

Captain Sir Thomas Moore poses for the media after receiving his knighthood from Britain's Queen Elizabeth, during a ceremony at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, July 17, 2020.

While the COVID-19 pandemic prompted the postponement of other official ceremonies schedule for June and July, a special exception was made for Moore. The COVID-19 disease is caused by the coronavirus. 

Moore received the honor after he started an online pledge drive to raise money for the National Health Service charities during the peak of the country's COVID outbreak. He sought to complete 100 lengths of his garden, using his walker, before his 100th birthday in April. The pledges exceeded his expectations. 

His efforts touched people in Britain and beyond as it provided a heart-warming distraction from the adversity of the pandemic, prompting Prime Minister Boris Johnson to nominate Moore for the award. 

Moore, who has been made an honorary colonel and an honorary member of the England cricket team, said Friday he was “overwhelmed” by honor. 

 

VOA logo
By
VOA News

Latest News

Europe

100-year-old British Fundraiser Tom Moore Receives Knighthood 

Captain Sir Thomas Moore receives his knighthood from Britain's Queen Elizabeth, during a ceremony at Windsor Castle in Windsor…
Europe

Princess Beatrice Marries in Private Ceremony at Windsor

July 17th 2020 - Princess Beatrice of York and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi were married in a private wedding ceremony at The Royal…
Europe

Russia Says No Need to Steal Western Coronavirus Research

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a Security Council meeting via videoconference at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow, Russia, July 17, 2020.
Europe

Quest for Justice Helps Fuel Black Rights Fight in France

Assa Traore, wearing a shirt that reads: “Justice for Adama, without Justice you will never be in Peace,” attends an interview…
COVID-19 Pandemic

EU Leaders Hold Summit on COVID-19 Recovery Plan, Multi-Year Budget

From left, Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin, Belgium's Prime Minister Sophie Wilmes, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and German Chancellor Angela Merkel during a round table meeting at an EU summit in Brussels, July 17, 2020.