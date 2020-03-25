Europe

160-year-old Vatican Newspaper Succumbs to Coronavirus 

By Reuters
March 25, 2020 10:13 AM
FILE PHOTO: A woman reads a copy of the Vatican newspaper L'Osservatore Romano as she waits for the canonisation ceremony in St…
FILE - A woman reads a copy of the Vatican newspaper L'Osservatore Romano as she waits for the canonization ceremony in St Peter's Square at the Vatican, Apr. 27, 2014.

VATICAN CITY - The Vatican daily L'Osservatore Romano, which Pope Francis has jokingly called "the party newspaper," suspended printing for only the third time in nearly 160 years on Wednesday due to the coronavirus. 

The paper, which was founded in 1861, will continue publishing online and most of its staff of about 60, including 20 journalists, will work from home, editor Andrea Monda said. 

"A newspaper and the paper on which it is printed are inextricably intertwined so it sad that this is happening but the reality is that we are all facing a crisis," Monda told Reuters. 

Wednesday evening's edition will be the last for the time being. The newspaper' print run of about 5,000 is disproportionate to its wider influence in reflecting Vatican opinion on international affairs and Church matters. It is followed by many ambassadors. 

"We will try to make the best of the moment to boost our online readership until we are able to print again," Monda said. 

Ten copies will continue to be printed. They are for Pope Francis, former Pope Benedict, a few top officials and several to be archived for the historical record. 

"We had to stop primarily because both the printers and the distributors could not guarantee their services in safe conditions because of the lockdown in Italy and the Vatican," Monda said. 

Pope Francis told reporters last year he reads only two newspapers - the Osservatore and Rome's Il Messaggero

It is very rare for the paper not to be published. Even the Nazi occupation of Rome during World War Two did not halt printing. 

However, the paper was not published on Sept. 20, 1870, when forces fighting for Italian unification conquered Rome and ended the Church's temporal power over a large swathe of Italy known as the Papal States. 

Publication was also suspended for a period in 1919 due to labor unrest and other difficulties in Italy after World War I, Monda said.  

Related Stories

Pope Francis leans out of his studio window overlooking St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday March 15, 2020. For most…
Coronavirus Outbreak
Pope Francis to Lead Christians in Worldwide COVID Prayer Service
Vatican urges faithful to join Francis 1100 UTC Wednesday
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 03/24/2020 - 23:14
Few tourists walk in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Friday, March 6, 2020. A Vatican spokesman has confirmed the first case…
Coronavirus Outbreak
Pope's Sunday Prayer to Be Livestreamed as Coronavirus Spreads
Italy is the worst-hit European country and its toll shot up Saturday by a single-day record of 1,247 cases to 5,883, along with 233 deaths
AFP logo
By Agence France-Presse
Sat, 03/07/2020 - 18:55
Reuters logo
Written By
Reuters
Europe

160-year-old Vatican Newspaper Succumbs to Coronavirus 

FILE PHOTO: A woman reads a copy of the Vatican newspaper L'Osservatore Romano as she waits for the canonisation ceremony in St…
Press Freedom

Turkey Charges 20 in Khashoggi Killing

FILE - An man lights a candle during a candlelight vigil for Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi outside Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, Oct. 25, 2018.
Europe

Hungary's MOL to Produce Disinfectant Sanitizer

Police officers block the road at the Austrian border in Hegyeshalom, northwestern Hungary, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. By noon an almost 20-kilometer long line of cars waited on the Austrian side of the border.
Coronavirus Outbreak

Britain's Prince Charles Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall attend the annual Commonwealth day reception at Marlborough House
Coronavirus Outbreak

Istanbul Battles Coronavirus Behind Closed Doors

Restrictions introduced this week allows only buses to be half full to allow social distancing, but in Istanbul in the last weeks, use of public transport fell nearly 70% (VOA/Dorian Jones)

Latest news