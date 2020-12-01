Europe

 2 Pedestrians Killed, At Least 15 Injured in German City

By VOA News
December 01, 2020 01:13 PM
Police officers are pictured at the scene of an incident in the city of Trier, Germany, Dec 1, 2020.
Police in the western German city of Trier say at least two people were killed and 15 others were injured when a car sped through a pedestrian area in the city’s center.

At a news briefing from the scene, Trier police spokesman Karl-Peter Jochem told reporters that authorities received a call in the early afternoon about the car and the motorist was hitting people at random.

Witnesses told local media the dark grey Range Rover knocked people into the air.

Jochem said police were able to stop the car, and they arrested a 51-year-old man, a German national, at the scene. The spokesman said they believe he acted alone and was being questioned as to a motive.

Police said the city center had been cordoned off and helicopters were circling overhead.

Parents were asked to pick up their children early from school, a local newspaper reported.

Municipal authorities warned people to stay away from the city center. Local first responders and police remained at the scene.

Germany has tightened security on pedestrian zones across the country since a deadly truck attack on a Berlin Christmas market in 2016 that killed 12 people and injured dozens.

Trier is 200 kilometers west of Frankfurt, on the west-central border with Luxembourg.
 

