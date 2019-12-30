Europe

2019 Was Hottest Year on Record for Russia

By Agence France-Presse
December 30, 2019 07:47 AM
People bathe at a fountain escaping the heat wave, in St.Petersburg, Russia, Saturday, July 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
People bathe at a fountain escaping the heat wave, in St.Petersburg, Russia, July 27, 2019.

MOSCOW - This year was the hottest ever registered in Russia, the country's weather chief said on Monday, as climate change pushes global temperatures to record highs.

"This year in Russia was the hottest for the entire period of instrumental observations," the head of the Gidromedtsentr weather service, Roman Vilfand, told Russian news agencies.

He said Moscow's average temperature for 2019 had hit 7.6-7.7 degrees Celsius (45.7-45.9 degrees Fahrenheit), beating the previous record by 0.3 degrees.

Weather records have been kept since 1879 in Moscow and since 1891 in Russia as a whole.

Global warming has sent temperatures rising around the world, with the United Nations saying earlier this month that 2019 was on course to be one of the three hottest years on record.

Known for its notoriously harsh winters, Moscow has seen its warmest December in a century this year.

While some flurries fell on Monday, the Russian capital — normally covered with a blanket of snow by mid-December — saw a largely snowless and cloudy last month of the year.

The city's ski resorts were closed and spring buds were beginning to show on trees — three or more months too early.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has always been reluctant to acknowledge the link between human activity and global warming.

At his traditional year-end annual news conference earlier this month, Putin insisted that "nobody knows" the causes of climate change.

But he acknowledged the consequences of global warming could be catastrophic for a country that is one of the world's biggest producers of carbon fuel and with a fifth of its land within the Arctic circle.

Putin said that the rate of warming for Russia was 2.5 percent higher than elsewhere on the planet.

And "for our country, this process is very serious," he said.

 

 

 

Related Stories

An aerial view of a bushfire in Ellerslie, New South Wales, Australia December 30, 2019 in this still image obtained from…
East Asia Pacific
Australia’s Bushfire Crisis Continues
No end in sight - flames rage, residents flee as Australia’s bushfire crisis intensifies
Default Author Profile
By Phil Mercer
Mon, 12/30/2019 - 05:28
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif. arrives for a press conference at the COP25 climate talks summit in Madrid, Monday Dec. 2,…
Science & Health
US Still in Fight Against Global Warming, Pelosi Declares 
US House Speaker promises action despite President Trump's withdrawal from 2015 Paris accord
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 12/02/2019 - 18:07
Default Content Teaser
Africa
Inescapable Effects of Global Warming Jeopardize Livelihoods in Africa
As the earth heats up, weather and climate patterns are changing dramatically around the globe. Africa felt the effects of those changes in 2019, experiencing cyclones, droughts and unstoppable rains that jeopardized livelihoods.
Rael Ombuor
By Rael Ombuor
Mon, 12/23/2019 - 10:56
FILE - A boat navigates next to large icebergs near the town of Kulusuk, in eastern Greenland, Aug. 15, 2019.
Science & Health
UN Report Warns Much of Humanity Threatened by Global Warming
The report, released Wednesday, shows global warming is accelerating ocean warming and rising sea levels
Lisa Bryant
By Lisa Bryant
Wed, 09/25/2019 - 12:31
AFP logo
Written By
Agence France-Presse
Europe

2019 Was Hottest Year on Record for Russia

People bathe at a fountain escaping the heat wave, in St.Petersburg, Russia, Saturday, July 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
Europe

Putin Thanks Trump for Helping Foil Terrorist Acts in Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures during his annual news conference in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019. Putin…
Europe

Polish PM Condemns Putin for World War II 'Lies'

FILE - Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki speaks with the media at the end of an EU summit in Brussels, Belgium, Dec. 13, 2019.
Europe

Dozens in Belarus Rally Against Closer Relations With Russia

Belarus opposition activist Vyacheslav Sivchik speaks during a protest against the country's closer integration with Russia, which protesters fear could erode the post-Soviet independence of Belarus, in Minsk, Belarus, Dec. 29, 2019.
Europe

Kremlin: Putin Thanks Trump for Help Thwarting Terrorist Act

Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures during his annual end-of-year news conference in Moscow, Russia December 19, 2019…