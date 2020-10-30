Europe

2nd Suspect Held After Deadly Knife Attack at French Church

By VOA News
October 30, 2020 12:33 PM
French soldiers, part of France's national security alert system "Sentinelle", patrol near the Cathedral in Arras.
French soldiers, part of France's national security alert system "Sentinelle", patrol near the Cathedral in Arras as France has raised the security alert for French territory to the highest level after the knife attack in the city of Nice, France.

Police in France have detained a second suspect in connection with Thursday’s deadly knife attack at a church in the city of Nice. 

The suspect is a 47-year-old man believed to have been in contact with the attacker the night before the attack at Notre Dame Basilica, according to a judicial official, who was not authorized to be publicly named.  

In Tunisia, authorities are reportedly investigating whether a group called the Mahdi Organization carried out the attack. The state news agency TAP reported Friday investigators were also trying to determine whether the group exists and that the probe is based on claims of responsibility on social media. 

A picture of Brahim al-Aouissaoui, who is suspected by French police and Tunisian security officials of carrying out attack.
A picture of Brahim al-Aouissaoui, who is suspected by French police and Tunisian security officials of carrying out Thursday's attack in Nice, is seen in this undated photo provided by his family on Oct. 30, 2020.

Authorities have identified the attacker as a Tunisian national, 21-year-old Ibrahim Issaoui. He was shot and seriously wounded by police Thursday and remained hospitalized Friday in life-threatening condition.  

Three people were killed in Thursday’s attack. French anti-terrorism prosecutor Jean-Francois Ricard said a 60-year-old woman and a 55-year-old man had their throats slit, while a 44-year-old woman was stabbed several times. 

Brazilian media identified the stabbing victim as a Brazilian national, Simone Barreto Silva. Ricard said she was able to flee the church but died after collapsing at a nearby restaurant. 

Issaoui was not on Tunisia’s list of suspected militants and was not known to French intelligence services.  

Ricard said Issaoui arrived on the Italian island of Lampedusa on September 20 and traveled to Paris on October 9.

He said Issaoui was carrying a copy of the Quran. The knife used in the attack was found near him and two other knives not used in the attack were found in a bag that belonged to him. 

French leaders have termed Thursday’s incident an Islamist terrorist attack and raised the country’s security alert to its highest level. President Emmanuel Macron said he would increase the number of troops deployed to protect schools and churches from 3,000 to 7,000. He vowed the country will not give in to any terrorism.

Related Stories

Police work behind a restricted zone near the Notre Dame church in Nice, southern France, after a knife attack.
Europe
French Authorities Identify Suspect in Deadly Knife Attack
The terrorist attack in Nice left three dead and had France on high alert
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 10/29/2020 - 08:16 AM
People gather at the Place de la Republique in Paris, to pay tribute to Samuel Paty, the French teacher who was beheaded on the…
Europe
Latest Terror Attack in France Sparks Anger, Fear 
Some believe free expression and France’s secularist creed are on the line  
Lisa Bryant
By Lisa Bryant
Sun, 10/18/2020 - 12:43 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Latest News

Europe

At Least 4 Dead After Powerful Earthquake Hits Turkey

People search for survivors at a collapsed building after a strong earthquake struck the Aegean Sea town of Izmir.
Europe

2nd Suspect Held After Deadly Knife Attack at French Church

French soldiers, part of France's national security alert system "Sentinelle", patrol near the Cathedral in Arras.
Europe

German Third Quarter Economy Grows 8.2 Percent

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, right, and German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier brief the media during a news conference…
Middle East

As Anger Rises, Thousands of Muslims Protest French Cartoons

People protest against cartoon publications of Prophet Mohammad in France and Macron's comments, in Karachi
COVID-19 Pandemic

Rising New Tide of COVID-19 Cases Worldwide Force Leaders to Consider New Lockdowns

Medical workers talk before taking care of a patient infected with COVID-19 at the intensive care unit (ICU).