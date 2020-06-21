3 Die in Stabbing Attack in Britain

Three people were killed, and three others were seriously injured in a stabbing incident in the British town of Reading on Saturday.

Police said the attack is not being treated as a terrorism-related, however, the motive for it is unclear.

Thames Valley Police said a 25-year-old local man was arrested at the scene, adding that they were not looking for anyone else.

Matt Rodda, the member of parliament for Reading East, said the attack was shocking and happened in “a busy park in a beautiful historic part of the town” close to “the ruins of Reading Abbey and Reading jail,” both of which are historic buildings.

"This is something that's quite unheard of in Reading and I should just say that I am thinking about those who are affected and that this is quite a shocking and very sad development in our town,” he said.

The incident came hours after a Black Lives Matter demonstration at the park, according to police sources, but they said there was "no indication” that the attack was linked to the protest.