Europe

3 People Killed in Glasgow Incident, Including Suspected Attacker: BBC

By Reuters
June 26, 2020 12:36 PM
Special police forces walk at the scene of reported multiple stabbings at West George Street in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, June 26, 2020.
Special police forces walk at the scene of reported multiple stabbings at West George Street in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, June 26, 2020.

LONDON - Three people were killed in a stabbing attack in the Scottish city of Glasgow on Friday, British media reported on Friday, with police saying a suspect had been shot and an officer injured.

An eyewitness told Sky News she had seen several people covered in blood being treated by emergency services after an incident at a city centre hotel, and armed police on the scene, at around 1:15 p.m. (1215 GMT).

"It is believed three people have died after being stabbed in the stairwell of a hotel," the BBC reported.

Police Scotland Assistant Chief Constable Steve Johnson said the incident had been contained and there was no wider risk to the public.

"Armed police officers attended the incident and I can confirm that a male suspect was shot by an armed officer," he said.

"I would like to reassure the public that at this time we are not looking for anyone else in relation to this incident. I can also confirm that a police officer was injured while dealing with the incident, and that officer is receiving treatment in hospital."

The Scottish Police Federation said the officer had been stabbed.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was "deeply saddened by the terrible incident in Glasgow".

Last week, three people died in the southern English town of Reading when a man wielding a five-inch knife went on the rampage in a park. Police said they were treating that incident as terrorism.

 

Reuters logo
By
Reuters

Latest news

Europe

3 People Killed in Glasgow Incident, Including Suspected Attacker: BBC

Special police forces walk at the scene of reported multiple stabbings at West George Street in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, June 26, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Tensions Rise At Virus Hot Spot Apartments in Southern Italy

Police officers patrol an apartment complex area where dozens of COVID-19 cases have been registered among a community of…
COVID-19 Pandemic

France, Germany Express Political, Financial Support for WHO

Germany's Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn, speaks during a news conference in Geneva
Europe

After Kosovo President War Crimes Indictment, Kosovo-Serbia Dialogue Uncertain 

FILE PHOTO: Kosovo's President Hashim Thaci attends a ceremony of security forces a day before parliament's vote on whether to…
Europe

Western Attitudes Harden Toward Beijing, Poll Finds

British, Chinese flags along the Mall near Buckingham Palace, London, Oct. 16, 2015.