Europe

5 Surfers Drown in Rough Seas Off Dutch Coast

By VOA News
May 12, 2020 02:49 PM
FILE - People walk on the beach near The Hague, Netherlands, Sept. 12, 2012. Five surfers drowned in rough coastal waters in the area Monday.
FILE - People walk on the beach near The Hague, Netherlands, Sept. 12, 2012. Five surfers drowned in rough coastal waters in the area Monday.

Dutch authorities said Tuesday that five experienced surfers drowned when they went out in stormy weather off the coast of The Hague.   
 
In a statement, the Dutch lifeguard service KNRM said the surfers were part of a group that entered the sea late Monday and likely could not deal with the combination of heavy weather, northerly winds and swells that hit the Dutch coast.
 
KNRM said they were alerted that the surfers were in trouble late Monday, and ambulances, police and trauma helicopters were called in to assist. Several lifeboats and coastal rescue vehicles and a coast guard helicopter also helped with the search.  
 
KNRM said foam generated by the rough seas made locating the victims difficult.  
 
The lifeguard service said one person was rescued and four bodies were recovered on Monday night and early Tuesday, while a fifth body was pulled out of the water off nearby Scheveningen later Tuesday.
 
The victims were between 22 and 38 years old and lived locally.
 

VOA logo
By
VOA News

Latest news

Europe

5 Surfers Drown in Rough Seas Off Dutch Coast

FILE - People walk on the beach near The Hague, Netherlands, Sept. 12, 2012. Five surfers drowned in rough coastal waters in the area Monday.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Concern Mounts That Border Measures Threaten EU Free Travel

A Lithuanian border guard stands next to trucks stuck in traffic jams for 60 kilometers (36 miles)
Europe

Putin's Spokesman Peskov Hospitalized for Coronavirus

FILE - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov listens as Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during annual news conference in Moscow, Russia, Dec. 20, 2018.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Spain Requires Visitors to Quarantine for 2 Weeks

A member of the Military Emergency Unit (UME) disinfects the Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat Airport during a partial…
COVID-19 Pandemic

US, Britain, Russia Plan Return to Work Despite Continued Epidemic

President Donald Trump listens during a briefing about the coronavirus in the Rose Garden of the White House, Monday, May 11,…