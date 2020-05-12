5 Surfers Drown in Rough Seas Off Dutch Coast

Dutch authorities said Tuesday that five experienced surfers drowned when they went out in stormy weather off the coast of The Hague.



In a statement, the Dutch lifeguard service KNRM said the surfers were part of a group that entered the sea late Monday and likely could not deal with the combination of heavy weather, northerly winds and swells that hit the Dutch coast.



KNRM said they were alerted that the surfers were in trouble late Monday, and ambulances, police and trauma helicopters were called in to assist. Several lifeboats and coastal rescue vehicles and a coast guard helicopter also helped with the search.



KNRM said foam generated by the rough seas made locating the victims difficult.



The lifeguard service said one person was rescued and four bodies were recovered on Monday night and early Tuesday, while a fifth body was pulled out of the water off nearby Scheveningen later Tuesday.



The victims were between 22 and 38 years old and lived locally.

