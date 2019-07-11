7 Dead After Violent Storm Hits Northern Greece

Authorities in Greece say seven people are dead after a violent storm hit the northern part of the country late Wednesday.

With winds reported at 100 kilometers per hour, the storm ripped rooftops from homes, uprooted trees, and overturned vehicles on Greece's Halkidiki peninsula.

Witnesses say the storm only lasted a matter of minutes.

A state of emergency was declared in the area, a popular tourist location in the summer.

Authorities say two of those killed were tourists who died when winds overturned their vehicle, while a mother and her 8-year-old boy were killed when a restaurant roof collapsed as a result of the storm.

Two other tourists were killed by a falling tree near their hotel.

A seventh, unidentified body was found in the sea and later identified as that of a missing fisherman.

A government spokesman says 23 people remained hospitalized on Thursday.

Widespread power outages were also reported.

Newly-elected Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis canceled his events in response to the storm. Public Order Minister Michalis Chrisochoidis, who was at the scene, said, "In coming days all damage will be repaired."



