Europe

700 Police Bust Vietnamese Trafficking Ring in Germany

By Associated Press
March 03, 2020 08:04 AM
Police officers escort a suspect during a raid in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, March 3, 2020. More than 700 police officers…
Police officers escort a suspect during a raid in Berlin, Germany, March 3, 2020.

BERLIN - More than 700 police officers searched 30 homes and businesses across Germany on Tuesday in a crackdown on human trafficking from Vietnam, authorities said.
    
The raids focused on 13 suspects, all Vietnamese, who were alleged to have illegally trafficked at least 155 of their fellow country people into Germany. Six arrests were made in the raids in Saxony and Berlin and four other German states, federal police spokesman Axel Bernhardt said.
    
Investigators allege the traffickers charge people between 5,000-20,000 dollars (4,500-18,000 euros) to smuggle them in to Germany, and that many of the undocumented immigrants end up having to work in nail parlors, restaurants or sweat shops to pay back their debts.

Related Stories

Default Content Teaser
USA
Trump Signs Executive Order in Effort to Combat Human Trafficking
VOA’s Ardita Dunellari reports from the White House that activists and survivors of human trafficking welcome increased efforts to fight the problem, though many of them see mixed messages in the president’s pledge to fight human trafficking and his crackdown on illegal migrants
Default Author Profile
By Ardita Dunellari
Sat, 02/01/2020 - 12:36
Default Content Teaser
Immigration
Undocumented Hispanic Women in US Especially Vulnerable to Human Trafficking
According to the non-profit group, World's Children, an estimated 21 million people are victims of human trafficking. Many of them are undocumented Hispanic women who are hard to track because they are often afraid to seek help from authorities. VOA’s Cristina Caicedo Smit reports.
Default Author Profile
By Cristina Caicedo Smit
Wed, 01/29/2020 - 17:16
FILE - Money is seen on a bed used for prostitution during a 2017 multi-agency initiative to recover people who were trafficked in this US Federal Bureau of Investigation photo.
USA
Lawsuits Allege US Hotel Chains Ignored Human Trafficking
Lawyers representing victims say hotels ignored signs of trafficking taking place, from multiple men visiting a single room to cash-only payments
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 12/19/2019 - 10:30
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press
Europe

700 Police Bust Vietnamese Trafficking Ring in Germany

Police officers escort a suspect during a raid in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, March 3, 2020. More than 700 police officers…
Middle East

Turkey Downs Syrian Fighter Jet in Northwest Idlib

(FILES) This file photo taken on July 25, 2018 from the Tal Saki hill in the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights shows a Syrian Aero…
Europe

Greece Grapples With New Migration Crisis

Migrants arrive at the village of Skala Sikaminias, on the Greek island of Lesbos, after crossing on a dinghy the Aegean sea…
Europe

Half of World's Sandy Beaches at Risk from Climate Change

FILE - Beach chairs are lined up before sunrise in Timmendorfer Strand at the Baltic Sea, northern Germany, Aug. 21, 2018.
Europe

What Does Turkey’s President Want?

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gestures as he addresses his ruling party members, in Ankara, Turkey, Monday, March 2,…

Latest news