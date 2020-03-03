Europe

Accounts of Russian Opposition Politician Navalny, Associate Frozen

By RFE/RL
March 03, 2020 11:02 AM
TOPSHOT - Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, his wife Yulia, opposition politician Lyubov Sobol and other demonstrators…
FILE - Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, his wife Yulia, opposition politician Lyubov Sobol and other demonstrators march in memory of murdered Kremlin critic Boris Nemtsov in downtown Moscow, Feb. 29, 2020.

- Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny says his finances, along those of his wife, children, parents, and the head of his Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) have been frozen without explanation in a move to discredit and disgrace him.

The staunch Kremlin critic wrote on his website on Tuesday that bank accounts and payment cards for his family, and for FBK head Ivan Zhdanov and his family, had been blocked.

At the same time, Navalny said he obtained information that billionaire Oleg Deripaska, who has strong links to Russia's leadership, was suing him for unknown reasons.

According to Navalny and Zhdanov, a check of their banks online showed that they both had negative balances of 75.5 million rubles ($1,130,000).

Navalny accused President Vladimir Putin of orchestrating the situation, alleging that by freezing his and his associate's accounts, the Kremlin was trying to impede the FBK's activities at a time when many Russians are becoming disillusioned with the country's current leadership.

Navalny and the FBK regularly publish materials exposing the luxurious properties and wealth of Russian officials, accusing them of corruption. None of the reports, however, have sparked legal investigations by the authorities.

Navalny, a lawyer by training who has doggedly pursued evidence of corruption at the highest level of Russian politics, founded the FBK in 2011.

Its investigations regularly provoke public uproar over the misuse of state funds, such as in 2017, when an FBK probe into Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev's wealth became a catalyst for a wave of mass rallies that erupted across Russia.

Related Stories

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny speaks to the media as policemуn stand guard at the Foundation for Fighting Corruption…
Europe
Navalny 'Completely Pessimistic' About Western Curbs on Russian Corruption
Reflecting on 2019, Russia's most prominent anti-Kremlin activist calls pro-Putin elite 'completely at ease' on world stage
Default Author Profile
By Danila Galperovich
Tue, 12/31/2019 - 16:29
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny speaks to the media as a policeman stands guard at the Foundation for Fighting Corruption office in Moscow, Russia, Dec. 26, 2019.
Europe
Russian Opposition Leader Navalny Freed as Police Search his Office
Navalny was live on Twitter, showing the moments before police officers entered the office
RFE/RL logo
By RFE/RL
Thu, 12/26/2019 - 09:18
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny walks out of a detention centre after he was jailed for 30 days for calling an unauthorised protest in Moscow, Russia August 23, 2019. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
Europe
Navalny Released from Jail, Predicts Bigger Opposition Protests 
The Kremlin critic says the mass arrests show the regime is afraid
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Fri, 08/23/2019 - 04:32
