Europe

After Protests, France Moves to Amend Security Law Text

By Nicolas Pinault
December 01, 2020 02:54 PM
French President Emmanuel Macron looks on during a press conference with the Belgium's Prime Minister after a meeting at the…
French President Emmanuel Macron looks on during a press conference with the Belgium's Prime Minister after a meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, on Dec. 1, 2020.

PARIS - For weeks, NGOs including the press freedom group Reporters Without Borders, have expressed concerns over the draft bill, especially its Article 24, which would make it a criminal offense for anyone to disseminate images that — according to the text — might “harm the physical or mental integrity” of police officers. 

Those found guilty could be punished by a year in prison or a fine of up to $53,000. 

Lawmakers from President Emmanuel Macron's ruling party said Monday they would propose a "complete rewrite" of part of a draft law that would restrict the filming of police. The announcement came from majority leader Christophe Castaner, to reporters.

Castaner said the majority failed to convince the public opinion that this text was not against the freedom of press, the right to inform and the legitimate control of police force. Therefore, a complete rewrite, the lawmaker said, is necessary.

In a rare rebuke, even the European Commission declared last week that news media must be able to work freely.  

Opposition lawmakers welcome the announcement of the rewrite but demand further actions and the complete withdrawal of the so-called Global Security bill.

Adrien Quatennens, an extreme-left MP from Northern France, explained that President Macron’s ruling majority did not understand the people’s will and the issue remains with the entire bill, not only its article 24  

The French Senate will vote on the Global Security bill in January and the government says it will ask France’s high court to review  — and possibly strike down —  the bill.  

Related Stories

FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov.24, 2020 file photo, demonstrators march with a banner that reads "Vote for Macron they said",…
Europe
Macron Calls Images of Police Beating Black Man Shameful for France 
Prosecutors are investigating violent arrest of Michel Zecler after CCTV footage of the incident was released
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Fri, 11/27/2020 - 06:11 PM
Thumb
00:00:38
Quick Takes
French President Macron Holds Counterterrorism Talks wi
President Emmanuel Macron held talks with Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz in Paris, Tuesday, November 10, to discuss counterterrorism measures. (REUTERS)
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 11/10/2020 - 12:28 PM
The coffin of slain teacher Samuel Paty is carried away in the courtyard of the Sorbonne university during a national memorial event, Oct. 21, 2020 in Paris.
Europe
Macron Pays Homage to Slain Teacher While Vowing to Fight Islamist Extremism
Seven face antiterrorism judge for beheading of Samuel Paty as government cracks down on extremists
Lisa Bryant
By Lisa Bryant
Thu, 10/22/2020 - 09:01 AM
Nicolas Pinault, VOA French to Africa journalist
By
Nicolas Pinault

Latest News

Europe

After Protests, France Moves to Amend Security Law Text

French President Emmanuel Macron looks on during a press conference with the Belgium's Prime Minister after a meeting at the…
Europe

 2 Pedestrians Killed, At Least 15 Injured in German City

Police officers are pictured at the scene of an incident in the city of Trier, Germany, Dec 1, 2020.
Europe

Most European Governments to Ease Pandemic Rules Over Christmas Holiday, But Fearfully

Christmas lightings are seen where the Christmas market usually takes place in Strasbourg, eastern France, Nov. 27, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

EU Leader Hopes COVID-19 Vaccinations Start in December

FILE - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.
COVID-19 Pandemic

UN Asks for $35 Billion in Life-Saving Humanitarian Aid for 2021

United Nations Secretary-General Guterres speaks during a news conference at U.N. headquarters in New York City, New York