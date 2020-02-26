Europe

As Agri-Bashing Grows in Europe, Some Farmers Seek to Reconnect Consumers to Their World 

By Lisa Bryant
February 26, 2020 09:25 PM
French Agriculture Minister Didier Guillaume looks at the six-year-old Charolaise cow named "Ideale", the mascot of the 2020…
French Agriculture Minister Didier Guillaume looks at the six-year-old Charolaise cow named "Ideale," the mascot of the 2020 Paris International Agricultural Show, on the eve of the opening of the farm show, in Paris, France, Feb. 21, 2020.

PARIS - Jerome Regnault guides a tractor through his fields on a windy afternoon, scanning a landscape west of Paris that is radically different from what it was during his grandfather’s days.  

Highways and housing projects are creeping in. Technology and international markets are increasingly driving his business.  

Farmers like Regnault say they now face another unsettling phenomenon — agri-bashing, or verbal and sometimes physical abuse against their profession, over concerns about its detrimental effects on health, the environment and animal welfare. 

Embed

“It’s become unsupportable,” said Regnault, who hasn’t personally been attacked but has friends who have. “How can worries over agricultural practices justify people attacking farming material and buildings, and even physical violence against farmers?”

This sense of victimization is the backdrop for this week’s annual agricultural fair in Paris, a massive event that allows children to pet cows and French to reconnect with their rural heritage.  

A growing farmers movement now aims to make that connection more durable. Some are posting videos on social media to explain their profession. Regnault and a group of colleagues launched a hotline for questions and concerns.

“We realized that while farming had a negative image, farmers were seen in a positive light,” said Regnault, whose group is called Ici La Terre, (Here is Earth). “So, we decided to cultivate that.”

Tractors from Baltic farmers are parked outside of an EU summit in Brussels, Feb. 20, 2020. Baltic farmers on Thursday were calling for a fair allocation of direct payments under the EU's Common Agricultural Policy.

Hard times for European farmers  

Across Europe and beyond, farmers face mounting pressure to feed a growing planet ever more cheaply — and increasingly, more sustainably. These days, they are pushing back.  

In recent months, their tractors have clogged traffic in Germany, Spain, Ireland and the Netherlands, among other countries, to protest perceived injustices ranging from price dumping and feared cuts to European Union farm subsidies to free trade deals and tougher environmental regulations.  

In France, authorities have established pesticide safe zones around communities and announced a ban on the herbicide glyphosate next year, ahead of the Brussels timetable. Environmentalists say both measures are insufficient. Farmers responded by dumping hay on the capital’s elegant Champs-Elysees.  

At the Paris fair, French President Emmanuel Macron told farmers he would fight to keep the generous EU farm subsidies of which France is a top beneficiary. The funds would help them transition to more sustainable production methods, Macron said, adding, "It’s a policy of the future.”

French authorities have also established a new unit, Demeter, to survey more extreme environmental militants who have invaded large farms to protest industrial-scale agriculture.  

Yet some environmentalists say they, not farmers, are under siege.

“We believe agri-bashing doesn’t exist — it’s been invented by some in the profession who refuse to accept criticism,” said Marie-Catherine Schulz-Vannaxay, agricultural coordinator for the conservation group France Nature Environment. Referencing a recent attack in Toulouse, she contends that some farmers are instead targeting environmental groups.

“There’s a real malaise, a fragility around this family farm model that in the past has always been a reference,” said sociologist Bertrand Hervieux, even as he noted the farming industry has faced crises before.

A century ago, agriculture dominated the French economy. Today, it accounts for less than 3% of the workforce. Farmers now compete with other rural groups for political attention. Roughly one-fifth live in poverty, findings show, and suicide levels are higher than the national average.

“Fundamentally, French aren’t hostile to the farming world,” said Hervieux, who believes agri-bashing rolls in a number of things, including today’s more violent society whose effects now reach the countryside. “But they want another agricultural model.”

French President Emmanuel Macron speaks with a farmer during a visit to the International Agriculture Fair (Salon de l'Agriculture) at the Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, Feb. 22, 2020.

Ici La Terre

A grain farmer near the town of Versailles, Regnault, 45, practices "precision farming" — using technology to minimize the use of pesticides and other chemicals. While environmentalists like Schulz-Vannaxay argue the practice is still harmful, Regnault contends the risks are minimized.  

He points to bees he’s been raising for several years as an example.

“We haven’t had any deaths,” he said.  

Such topics are aired on the farming hotline. Launched in September, Ici La Terre now counts 130 farmers. 

 “We get questions about animal welfare and pesticide use,” Regnault said about the call-ins. “We’re not trying to convince people, just to explain what we do and exchange.”

At the Paris farm fair, where the group has a stand, Maggy Luraschi admitted she was worried about plummeting insect populations.  

“Pesticides and insecticides are a problem for me,” she said, “but I’ve never thought badly of farmers. I grew up in a farm family.”

Parisian Germain Milet, who spoke with Regnault, has a similar agricultural background.

“I know these two worlds do not understand each other, and I think it’s a good opportunity to create these links,” he said.

Related Stories

French President Emmanuel Macron visits the French fishing stand during the 57th International Agriculture Fair (Salon de l…
Europe
Macron Vows to Defend French Farmers, Fishermen in Uncertain Year
Opening annual Paris farm show, Macron says France will continue to oppose cuts to agricultural subsidies, a day after discussions broke down on a new European Union budget without Britain 
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sat, 02/22/2020 - 19:55
Farmer drive their tractors on the Paris ring road in Paris, France, Nov. 27, 2019.
Europe
French Farmers Protest Stagnant Revenues, Unfair Competition
The protest was snarling traffic in the Paris area, as farmers from across the country attempted to use 1,000 tractors to block off access to Paris
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 11/27/2019 - 09:06
Default Content Teaser
Europe
French Farmers Turn Champs Elysees into Giant Garden
French farmers turned Paris' most famous street into a huge tract of farmland Sunday to illustrate their financial plight.The Champs Elysees, known for fancy shops, restaurants and romantic couples, instead was covered with trees, flowers and cows, pigs and sheep.Organizers say they hope the two-day display will remind city dwellers where their food comes from, and will garner more support for financially strapped farmers.Many French farmers are…
Lisa Bryant
Written By
Lisa Bryant
Europe

As Agri-Bashing Grows in Europe, Some Farmers Seek to Reconnect Consumers to Their World 

French Agriculture Minister Didier Guillaume looks at the six-year-old Charolaise cow named "Ideale", the mascot of the 2020…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Norway Detects Its First Case of Coronavirus

The Director of the Department of Infection Control and Environmental Health Geir Bukholm and the Director of the Department of…
Europe

Lawyer Says Assange Shouldn't Face 'Political' Extradition’

A sign is seen outside Woolwich Crown Court, ahead of a hearing to decide whether Julian Assange should be extradited to the…
Europe

Zelenskiy Declares Feb. 26 Memorial Day to Mark Russia's Seizure of Crimea

FILE - In this handout photo released by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks at a ceremony in Kyiv, Ukraine, Feb. 13, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak

Colleges Call Students Back From Italy Amid Virus Concerns

Tourists with protective mask visit Florence on February 25, 2020 as Tuscany reported its first two cases of COVID-19. - Italy…

Latest news