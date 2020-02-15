Airbus 'Deeply Regrets' US Decision to Raise Tariffs on EU Aircraft

Airbus said Saturday it "deeply regrets" the U.S. decision "to increase tariffs on aircraft imported from the EU."

The European aerospace corporation said in a statement the new tariffs would heighten "trade tensions between the US and the EU, thereby creating more instability for US airlines that are already suffering from a shortage of aircraft."

The U.S. Trade Representative's Office said Friday tariffs on aircraft imported from the European Union would rise from 10% to 15%.

The tariff hike is expected to go into effect on March 18.

The jet shortage U.S. airlines are experiencing follows the decision by U.S. plane builder Boeing to take its popular 737 MAX planes out of service after crashes that claimed the lives of 346 people.

Talks between the U.S. and the European Union are expected to continue.