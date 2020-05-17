Europe

Albanian Police Move to Demolish Country’s National Theater

By VOA News
May 17, 2020 09:39 AM
Police block rotesters during the demolition of the national theater building in Tirana, Albania, May 17, 2020.
Police block rotesters during the demolition of the national theater building in Tirana, Albania, May 17, 2020.

Albanian police clashed with demonstrators, including artists and opposition supporters Sunday who were protesting the demolition of the country’s National Theater in the capital Tirana.

About 40 people were detained early in the morning and police pulled a group of artists away from the building, before heavy machinery started to bring it down.

Protesters chanted "Down with the dictatorships."

The leader of the opposition Democratic Party, Lulzim Basha, renewed calls on residents to topple the government over the theater's destruction. 

Basha said, "This is injustice, this violence will continue, this will not stop until this government is gone. There is no other way." 

Albanian artists and right activists, both in Albania and abroad, had been protesting for about two years against the government's decision to destroy the old National Theater, built by Italians during World War II, and replace it with a new one.

The artists and others wanted it renovated instead, arguing that the old theater was part of the country's national heritage.

They have directly accused Prime Minister Edi Rama and Tirana’s Mayor Erjon Veliaj of corruption. President Ilir Meta had labeled the theater’s demolition ‘a criminal activity’ in his filing with the Constitutional Court last week against the move.

Meanwhile, the European Union delegation to Albania said in a statement it was following Sunday’s developments "with deep concern" and called on the parties to avoid an escalation of the confrontation.

 

Related Stories

Albania's Prime Minister Edi Rama speaks during an interview with the Associated Press in Tirana, Wednesday, May 6, 2020…
Press Freedom
Back-to-Back Crises Further Erode Media Rights in Albania 
Deadly 2019 quake followed by pandemic exacerbate situation for reporters fighting restrictive draft laws 
Default Author Profile
By Mimoza Picari
Fri, 05/08/2020 - 18:45
The empty Tirana's main Skanderbeg Square, is seen for above on Sunday, March 22, 2020. Albania is under a 40-hour curfew…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Albanian Police Use Drones to Enforce Lockdown 
Flying machines issue recorded warning 
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 04/16/2020 - 08:09
FILE - Albanian President Ilir Meta speaks during a news conference in capital Tirana, Albania, June 10, 2019.
Europe
Albanian President Calls on People to Topple Government
The call comes as the Balkan nation of nearly 3 million has been enacting reforms in hopes of getting a green light to launch membership talks with the European Union in hopes of joining the bloc one day
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 02/19/2020 - 12:55
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Latest news

Europe

Albanian Police Move to Demolish Country’s National Theater

Police block rotesters during the demolition of the national theater building in Tirana, Albania, May 17, 2020.
USA

May 17 Is International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia, Biphobia

An LGBT activist attends an International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia at Bangkok's Art Center, Thailand, May 17, 2019.
Europe

Fears Mount Over Migrants Dying 'Out of Sight' in Mediterranean

Security guards and members of medical staff stand by a temporary testing station for COVID-19 set-up by a migrant and refugee…
Europe

Serbia Deploys Army to 'Secure' 3 Migrant Camps

Serbian soldiers patrol around the center for refugees, in Sid, about 100 km west from Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, May 16, 2020…
USA

Europe at Odds as US, China Fight Over Pandemic at UN

(FILES) In this file photo German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (C) speaks at a UN Security Council meeting at United Nations…