Amazon Pulls Auschwitz 'Christmas Ornaments' after Protest

December 02, 2019 11:10 AM
FILE - People visit the Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz-Birkenau in Oswiecim, Poland, Feb. 15, 2019.
Amazon says, Dec. 2, 2019, it has removed “Christmas ornaments” and other merchandise bearing the images of Auschwitz, on its online site.

WARSAW, POLAND - Amazon said Monday it has removed “Christmas ornaments” and other merchandise bearing the images of Auschwitz that had been available on its online site.

Amazon said in a statement that “all sellers must follow our selling guidelines” and that those who do not will be removed.

The move comes after the Auschwitz-Birkenau state museum on Sunday appealed to Amazon to remove the merchandise, which also included an Auschwitz bottle opener and a Birkenau “massacre” mouse pad.

It said that, “Selling ‘Christmas ornaments’ with images of Auschwitz does not seem appropriate. Auschwitz on a bottle opener is rather disturbing and disrespectful.”

Many others on Twitter voiced outrage.

On Monday, the state memorial said it was still calling on another online outlet, Wish Shopping, to stop selling the products.

Nazi Germany killed 1.1 million people at the death camp, most of them Jews, during its occupation of Poland during World War II.

 

