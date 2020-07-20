Europe

Amber Heard Accuses Johnny Depp of Abuse During Relationship

By Associated Press
July 20, 2020 09:19 AM
Amber Heard arrives at the High Court, in London, Monday, July 20, 2020.
Amber Heard arrives at the High Court, in London, July 20, 2020.

LONDON - Amber Heard began giving testimony at Britain's High Court on Monday against ex-husband Johnny Depp, who she has accused of abusing her both physically and verbally during their tempestuous relationship.

Depp, 57, is suing News Group Newspapers, publisher of the Sun, and the paper's executive editor, Dan Wootton, at the court in London over an April 2018 article that called him a "wife-beater." The Hollywood star strongly denies abusing Heard. He was at the court to hear Heard's evidence.

In the first session of her testimony that is expected to last for three days, Heard denied accusations that she was a heavy drug-taker and drinker as well as being controlling and abusive herself.  

She also described an incident in January 2015 in a hotel room in Tokyo over a prenuptial agreement between herself and Depp, and suggested there was an argument about it.

"There was an argument in a hotel room in Tokyo that resulted in Johnny kneeling on my back and hitting me on the back of the head," she said.

In written testimony released as she took to the witness box, Heard said she worried Depp would kill her at various times during their relationship that saw her enduring "punching, slapping, kicking, head-butting and choking." She also said "some incidents were so severe that I was afraid he was going to kill me, either intentionally or just by losing control and going too far."  

According to the 34-year-old Heard, Depp "explicitly threatened to kill me many times, especially later in our relationship" and that he blamed his actions on "a self-created third party" that he referred to as "the monster."  

Heard has been present throughout the trial, watching the proceedings as her ex-husband gave evidence over five days.  

She is facing questioning over 14 allegations of domestic violence that The Sun's publisher News Group Newspapers is relying on in its defense of the April 2018 article.

Depp and Heard met in 2009 on the set of the film "The Rum Diary," which was released two years later. They married in Los Angeles in February 2015. Heard filed for divorce the following year, and the divorce was finalized in 2017.

The Sun's defense relies on the 14 allegations made by Heard of violence by Depp between 2013 and 2016, in settings including his private island in the Bahamas, a rented house in Australia and the couple's downtown Los Angeles penthouse.

Depp claims Heard was the aggressor during their volatile relationship, which he has likened to "a crime scene waiting to happen."

In nine days of testimony at the High Court, judge Andrew Nicol has heard from Depp and from several current or former employees who have backed his version of events.

Related Stories

Actor Johnny Depp arrives at the High Court in London, Britain July 7, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Arts & Culture
Depp Takes Stand in Libel Trial, Claims Amber Heard Hit Him 
Depp is suing the tabloid's publisher, News Group Newspapers, and its executive editor, Dan Wootton, over an 2018 story alleging he was violent and abusive to then-wife Amber Heard. Depp strongly denies the claim
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 07/07/2020 - 08:59
FILE - Writer J.K. Rowling poses as she arrives for the European premiere of the film "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them" in Leicester Square in London, Nov. 15, 2016.
Arts & Culture
Rowling ‘Genuinely Happy’ Johnny Depp in Next ‘Fantastic Beasts’
Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling on Thursday defended the decision to cast Johnny Depp in the next Fantastic Beasts movie after a backlash from fans unhappy about the circumstances of the actor’s recent divorce.In a statement on her personal website, Rowling said filmmakers had considered recasting the role of villain Gellert Grindelwald for Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, the sequel to 2016’s Fantastic…
In this image made from video released by the Australian Government Department of Agriculture and Water Resources on Monday, April 18, 2016, actor Johnny Depp and his wife, Amber Heard speak in a videotaped apology played during Monday's hearing at t
Arts & Culture
Johnny Depp’s Wife Avoids Dog Smuggling Charge
Amber Heard could have faced up to 10 years in prison had she been found guilty of importing the dogs
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 04/18/2016 - 10:52
AP logo
By
Associated Press

Latest News

Europe

Amber Heard Accuses Johnny Depp of Abuse During Relationship

Amber Heard arrives at the High Court, in London, Monday, July 20, 2020.
Europe

EU Leaders in Extended Talks to Find Agreement on Financial Package

Luxembourg's Prime Minister Xavier Bettel waits for his car as he leaves the European Council building in the early morning…
Europe

Downed Ukrainian Airline’s Flight Data Recorders in France for Analysis

A crew of a Ukrainian airlines carry flowers to pay tribute to the flight crew members of the Ukrainian 737-800 plane that…
COVID-19 Pandemic

No Hospital Beds Available in Nearly 50 Florida ICU Units

A flower arrangement is seen at an entrance of Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami.
Europe

UK Ratchets Up Criticism of China Over Uighurs, Hong Kong

FILE - Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab leaves the Foreign and Commonwealth Office in central London, July 1, 2020.