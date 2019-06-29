American Baseball Brings a Wild Show to London

Rest assured, British fans: Most baseball games are not like the one played Saturday in London, not even the crazy ones between the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox.

Each team scored six runs in a first inning that lasted nearly an hour, with Aaron Hicks hitting the first European homer. Brett Gardner had a tiebreaking, two-run drive in the third, Aaron Judge went deep to cap a six-run fourth and the Yankees outlasted their rivals 17-13 in a game that stretched for 4 hours, 42 minutes — 3 minutes shy of the record for a nine-inning game.

“Well, cricket takes like all weekend to play, right? So, I'm sure a lot of people are used to it,'' Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. ``We should remind them there's not 30 runs every game.''

Britain's Prince Harry, top left, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, watch during the first inning of a baseball game between the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees, June 29, 2019, in London.

The game was played before a sellout crowd of 59,659 that included supporters from Britain, Beantown and the Big Apple plus royalty, and America's national pastime seemed to make a positive impression on British fans.

``I think we're getting as good a reception as football has for the last couple years,'' Yankees first baseman Luke Voit said.

Great weather

The weather helped. It was a warm, picture-perfect day in often overcast London — baseball weather at its best, played on a midsummer's eve with sunlight that seemed to never fade.

Things American fans take for granted, like standing for the national anthem, or joshing rival fans without getting overly crude, struck many Brits in London Stadium as a refreshing change.



"It's brilliant, it's amazing, it's so American as well," said Jack Lockwood, a 23-year-old who pitches and plays catcher in an amateur baseball league in the city of Sheffield. "I've been to hundreds of football (soccer) games and it's just such a different atmosphere. I just like the American positivity."



Lockwood spent about six hours on a train to get to and from London for the game, but he considered the trip well worth it, even though his favorite team — the Los Angeles Dodgers — wasn't playing.



He said it would be impossible to have fans from two rival English soccer teams sit in the same stands — intermingled as Yankee and Red Sox fans were Saturday — without violent scenes.



"You put two rival football teams' fans in the same stands, you'll get a fight," he said. "In baseball, you can put the fans together and you can have a laugh with anyone."

Fans arrive before a baseball game between the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees, June 29, 2019, in London. Major League Baseball was making its European debut with the game at London Stadium.

British touches



There were some British touches at the game, like the roaming vendors selling Pimm's cocktails and gin and tonics, but the focus was generally on typical American ballpark fare: hot dogs, nachos, burgers and beer. There were even supersized hot dogs, checking in at 2 feet long.



"It's the way the Americans do sports," said pleased British fan Stuart Graham, 45. "The way they have the spectator in mind. You know, you're sitting there and the man comes around with your beer and your hot dogs, and you can relax and enjoy the game. It's really very different to what we're used to."



He and Ian Muggridge bought the tickets months ago, spurred in part by the storied Red Sox-Yankees rivalry, which promised to bring top talent to the British capital.



"Two big heavyweights of U.S. baseball, sort of like Manchester United playing Liverpool in the UK," he said, referring to British soccer rivals. "Great spectacle to come and see."



He did find one disappointment to baseball in Britain: The hot dogs weren't as good as the ones he'd enjoyed at an American park.

Muggridge appreciated the mood in the park, with the playing of the U.S. and British national anthems before the game.

A fan makes a diving catch in the "fan zone" before the game between the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankies at London Stadium, Jun 29, 2019. ( S. Flynn/USA Today Sports)

'Patriotic feel'



"I like the fact that it's got quite a patriotic feel about it," he said. "You don't often get that in British sports. We tend to avoid that, whereas in America you just put it out there."



While many British fans only had to jump a Tube train to get to the park, thousands of American fans flew across the Atlantic at considerable expense to catch the historic games.



Yankees fan Danielle McCauley of Clifton, N.J., built a weeklong British holiday around Saturday's game.



"It's been fun. The whole thing has been really cool," she said, although she found the crowd far less raucous than those she had been part of in Yankee Stadium and Fenway Park. Call it British reserve.



"It's quiet," she said. "It's the quietest sporting event I've ever been to."