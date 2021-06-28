Europe

Anti-Islamic State Coalition: IS Terrorists Remain a Threat  

By VOA News
Updated June 28, 2021 06:21 PM
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken pose…
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken pose for a group photo at the Ministerial meeting of the global coalition on Syria and Islamic state, in Rome, June 28, 2021.

A global coalition to fight Islamic State terrorists said Monday that 8 million people have been freed from their control in Iraq and Syria, but the threat from ISIS fighters remains there and in Africa. 

Coalition ministers met face-to-face in Rome for the first time in two years, pledging to maintain watch against a resurgence of the insurgents.

The resumption in ISIS “activities and its ability to rebuild its networks and capabilities to target security forces and civilians in areas in Iraq and Syria where the coalition is not active, requires strong vigilance and coordinated action,” the diplomats said in a concluding communique.

The coalition said it needed “both to address the drivers that make communities vulnerable to recruitment by Daesh/ISIS and related violent ideological groups, as well as to provide support to liberated areas to safeguard our collective security interests.”

 The group “noted with grave concern that Daesh/ISIS affiliates and networks in sub-Saharan Africa threaten security and stability, namely in the Sahel Region and in East Africa/Mozambique.” The coalition said it would work with any country that requested help in fighting ISIS.

Daesh is Arabic acronym for Islamic State.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a meeting with Italian President Sergio Mattarella at Quirinale Palace in Rome,…
Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a meeting with Italian President Sergio Mattarella at Quirinale Palace in Rome, June 28, 2021.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said at the start of the coalition meeting, “We’ve made great progress because we’ve been working together, so we hope you’ll keep an eye on the fight, keep up the fight against this terrorist organization until it is decisively defeated.”

He said coalition efforts had produced “significant achievements,” including virtually ceasing the movement of foreign fighters into Iraq and Syria.

Blinken noted that 10,000 ISIS militants are being detained by Syrian Democratic Forces, calling the situation “simply untenable” and calling on governments to repatriate their citizens for rehabilitation or prosecution.

The top U.S. diplomat announced $436 million in additional humanitarian aid for Syrians and communities in surrounding countries that have been hosting Syrian refugees. He said the money would go toward providing food, water, shelter, health care, education and protection.

The United States launched a coalition effort, now involving 83 members, aimed at defeating the Islamic State group in 2014 after the militants seized control of a large area across northern Syria and Iraq, and in 2019 declared the militants had been ousted from their last remaining territory.  

Secretary of State Antony Blinken accompanied by Italy's Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio, right, speaks during a news conference.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken accompanied by Italy's Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio, right, speaks during a news conference at Fiera Roma in Rome, June 28, 2021.

Another meeting Monday in Italy focused specifically on Syria, where in addition to issues related to the Islamic State group, Blinken, Italian Foreign Minister Luigi De Maio and other ministers called for renewed efforts to bring an end to the decade-long conflict that began in 2011.  

Humanitarian access, in particular the ability for the United Nations to deliver cross-border aid, were among the issues that Blinken highlighted, the State Department said.  

He also expressed U.S. support for an immediate cease-fire in Syria.  

“Stability in Syria, and the greater region, can only be achieved through a political process that represents the will of all Syrians,” Joey Hood, the acting assistant secretary for the Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs, told reporters.  “We’re committed to working with allies, partners, and the U.N. to ensure that a durable political solution remains within reach.”  

Efforts to resolve the Syrian conflict, through a combination of halting the fighting and carrying out a political roadmap endorsed by the U.N. Security Council, have seen little progress in recent years.  

Hood said the international community “must renew its shared resolve to ensure the protection, dignity, and human rights of the Syrian people.”  

Pope Francis shakes hands with Secretary of State Antony Blinken, as they meet at the Vatican, June 28, 2021.
Pope Francis shakes hands with Secretary of State Antony Blinken, as they meet at the Vatican, June 28, 2021.

Earlier Monday, Blinken visited the Vatican to meet with Pope Francis and other officials, with climate change, human rights and human trafficking among the topics of discussion.  

The visit came ahead of an expected October meeting between the pope and Joe Biden, the second Catholic U.S. president.  

Blinken is on a multi-nation tour of Europe, which on Tuesday takes him to Matera, Italy for a meeting of G-20 foreign ministers. The agenda for those talks includes the COVID-19 pandemic, the climate crisis, and equitable economic recovery.

 

Related Stories

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, meets with Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid in Rome, Sunday, June 27, 2021. Blinken…
Middle East
Blinken, Israeli Foreign Minister Meet in Rome Amid Reset Bilateral Relations
Americans and Israelis will try to work out differences away from the public, as in Biden's 'quiet' diplomacy
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 06/28/2021 - 07:29 AM
Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, accompanied by tour guide Alessandro Conforti, right, and US Chargé d'Affaires
USA
Blinken Meets with Pope, Italian Officials
Climate change, human rights, human trafficking and Islamic State top agenda as US secretary of state visits Italy, Monday
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 06/28/2021 - 01:19 AM
Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives at Paris Le Bourget Airport in Le Bourget, France, Thursday, June 24, 2021. Blinken…
USA
Secretary of State Blinken to Meet with French President Macron
Friday meeting in Paris to further cultivate transatlantic relations
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 06/24/2021 - 04:51 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Latest News

COVID-19 Pandemic

EU Warns Against COVID-19 Complacency as Delta Variant Spreads

People queue at a mass coronavirus vaccination centre held in Arsenal's Emirates Stadium, in north London, Friday June 25, 2021…
Europe

Russia Denies its Personnel in CAR Involved in Killings

This photograph taken on February 3, 2021 shows a truck of the Russian private military group Wagner in the looted Central…
Europe

Anti-Islamic State Coalition: IS Terrorists Remain a Threat  

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken pose…
Europe

Merkel Continues to Urge Summit with Putin

German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends online dialogue with students on the future of Europe
Europe

Turkey and France Ease Tensions, but Africa Rivalries Remain 

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan meets with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron during a bilateral meeting, on the sidelines…