Apple to Reevaluate Policy on Mapping 'Disputed Borders' After Crimea Outcry 

Apple says it will reevaluate how it identifies "disputed borders" after receiving criticism for displaying Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula as part of Russia on maps and weather apps for Russian users.



Apple spokeswoman Trudy Muller told Reuters on Friday that the U.S. technology giant was "taking a deeper look at how we handle disputed borders."



Muller said Apple made the change for Russian users because of a new law that went into effect inside Russia and that it had not made any changes to its maps outside the country.

Review of law



"We review international law as well as relevant U.S. and other domestic laws before making a determination in labeling on our maps and make changes if required by law," she told Reuters.



Muller added that Apple "may make changes in the future as a result" of its reevaluation of the policy, without being specific.



Russian and Ukrainian embassies in the United States did not immediately return requests for comment.



When using the apps from the United States, Ukraine, and in parts of Europe, no international borders are shown around the peninsula.



After the reports surfaced of the appearance of Crimea as part of Russia, the Ukrainian Embassy in Washington told RFE/RL that it had sent a letter to Apple explaining the situation in Crimea and demanding that it correct the peninsula's designation.



It also said on Twitter that "let's all remind Apple that #CrimeaIsUkraine and it is under Russian occupation — not its sovereignty."



Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystayko tweeted, "Apple, please, please, stick to high-tech and entertainment. Global politics is not your strong side."

Applause from Russia



Vasily Piskarev, who chairs the Russian State Duma's Committee on Security and Corruption Control, welcomed Apple's move, saying, "They have brought [their services] in line with Russian law."



"The error with displaying Crimean cities on the weather app has been eliminated," Piskarev told reporters.



Competitor Google Maps has designated Crimea differently over the years depending on the user's location, listing it as Russian for Russian users and Ukrainian for most others.



"We make every effort to objectively depict the disputed regions, and where we have local versions of Google Maps, we follow local legislation when displaying names and borders," a Google spokesperson told Tech Crunch magazine.

Troops entered in 2014



Russia took control of Crimea in March 2014 after sending in troops, seizing key facilities and staging a referendum dismissed as illegal by at least 100 countries.



Moscow also backs separatists in a war against government forces that has killed more than 13,000 people in eastern Ukraine since April 2014.



The international community does not recognize Moscow's annexation of Crimea, and the United States and European Union have slapped sanctions on Russia over its actions against Ukraine.



Reuters and the Crimea Desk of RFE/RL's Ukrainian service contributed to this report.