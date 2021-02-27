Europe

Armenian President Refuses to Fire Armed Forces Chief at Center of Political Crisis

By Reuters
February 27, 2021 10:54 AM
FILE - Armenian President Armen Sarkissian attends a wreath-laying ceremony in Yerevan, Armenia April 24, 2018.
FILE - Armenian President Armen Sarkissian attends a wreath-laying ceremony in Yerevan, Armenia April 24, 2018.

MOSCOW - Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has refused to fire the head of the general staff of the country's armed forces after he was dismissed by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the presidential office said Saturday.
 
Pashinyan dismissed the head of the general staff, Onik Gasparyan, Thursday after what he had called an attempted coup to remove him, but the move had to be signed off by the president.
 
According to the president's statement, posted on the presidential office website, the move to dismiss Gasparyan was unconstitutional.
 
The army has called for the resignation of Pashinyan and his government after what critics say was the disastrous handling of a bloody six-week conflict between Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenian forces over the region of Nagorno-Karabakh last year.
 

Reuters logo
By
Reuters

Latest News

Europe

Armenian President Refuses to Fire Armed Forces Chief at Center of Political Crisis

FILE - Armenian President Armen Sarkissian attends a wreath-laying ceremony in Yerevan, Armenia April 24, 2018.
Europe

EU, NATO Leaders Discuss Security Priorities for Europe

European leaders' and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg video conference on security and defence and on the EU's Southern Neighborhood in Brussels
Europe

Human Rights Violations Eroding Fundamental Freedoms Globally, Bachelet Says

United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet is seen on a screen as she speaks via video-link during a session of the U.N. Human Rights Council, in Geneva, Feb. 25, 2021.
COVID-19 Pandemic

WHO Deems Human Spread of H5N8 Bird Flu Low

FILE PHOTO: Chickens await vaccination against bird flu at the settlement Peredovoi near Stavropol
Press Freedom

Kosovo Investigative Reporter Beaten in Midnight Attack

FILE - In a screenshot from video, Kosovo investigative reporter Visar Duriqi speaks with VOA Albanian Service stringer Edlira Bllaca.