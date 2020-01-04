Europe

Austrian Foreign Ministry Reports 'Serious Cyberattack'

By Agence France-Presse
January 04, 2020 09:12 PM
Malaysia Braces for Possible Cyberattack
FILE - The Austrian Foreign Ministry said Jan. 4, 2020, that a "coordination committee" had been set up to respond to a cyberattack.

VIENNA - Austria's Foreign Ministry is facing a "serious cyberattack," it said late Saturday, warning another country could be responsible. 
 
"Due to the gravity and nature of the attack, it cannot be excluded that it is a targeted attack by a state actor," the ministry said in a statement shortly before 11 p.m. (2200 GMT), adding that the attack was ongoing. 
 
"In the past, other European countries have been the target of similar attacks," the statement continued. 
 
Immediate measures had been taken and a "coordination committee" set up, it said without elaborating. 
 
The attack came as Austria's Greens on Saturday gave the go-ahead to a coalition with the country's conservatives at a party congress in Salzburg, removing the last obstacle to the unprecedented alliance. 
 
The German government's IT network in 2018 was hit by a cyberattack. 
 
Last year, the EU adopted powers to punish those outside the bloc who launch cyberattacks that cripple hospitals and banks, sway elections, or steal company secrets or funds. 

AFP logo
Written By
Agence France-Presse
Europe

Austrian Foreign Ministry Reports 'Serious Cyberattack'

Malaysia Braces for Possible Cyberattack
Europe

Bulgaria to Cull 24,000 Pigs Amid Swine Fever Outbreak

Piglets are seen at a farm near the village of Belotincy, some 140 km (90 miles) from the capital Sofia, April 28, 2009. The…
Europe

Belarus, Russia Reach Deal to Reopen Oil Deliveries

Joint stock company "Mozyr oil refinery" is seen near the town of Mozyr, Belarus January 4, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Europe

Serbian President Cancels Visit to Montenegro Amid Religious Dispute 

FILE PHOTO: Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic attends a news conference in Sochi, Russia, Dec. 4, 2019. REUTERS/Shamil…
Europe

Germany: US, Allies Suspend Training of Iraqi Forces

A US Air Force fuel controller fills a KC-10 Extender that provides mid-air refueling support to Operation Inherent Resolve…