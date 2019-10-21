Europe

Banker Convicted in US Picked to Head Turkish Stock Exchange

By Associated Press
October 21, 2019 02:46 PM
FILE - In this Wednesday, May 16, 2018 file courtroom sketch, Mehmet Hakan Atilla, second left, listens to the judge during his…
In this May 16, 2018 file courtroom sketch, Mehmet Hakan Atilla, second left, listens to the judge during his sentencing in New York. U.S. District Court.

ANKARA - Turkey's economy minister has announced that a Turkish banker convicted in the United States of helping Iran evade economic sanctions has been appointed head of Turkey's stock exchange.

Banker Hakan Atilla, who was convicted in 2018, was released from prison in July and deported to Turkey.

Turkey maintained Atilla's innocence throughout the trial and called his conviction a “scandalous verdict.” The five-week trial strained Turkish-U.S. relations and featured testimony about corruption at the highest levels of the Turkish government

Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak announced Atilla's appointment in a tweet Monday.

Albayrak tweeted: “The resting time of Hakan Atilla who joined his family and country following an unjust conviction has ended. He has been appointed Borsa Istanbul's general manager.”

Related Stories

FILE PHOTO: A 3-D printed Facebook logo is seen in front of displayed binary code in this illustration picture, June 18, 2019. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Europe
Turkey Fines Facebook for Breach of Data Protection Laws
Turkey's data protection authority says it has imposed a 1.6 million Turkish lira (US$ 280,000) fine on Facebook for contravening Turkish data laws
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
Thu, 10/03/2019 - 10:37
People walk outside the Justice Palace, in Istanbul, Sept. 20, 2019. Two reporters appeared in court accused of trying to undermine Turkey's economic stability.
Press Freedom
Bloomberg Journalists on Trial for Report on Turkey Economy
The trial against Kerim Karakaya and Fercan Yalinkilic opened in Istanbul on Friday
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
Fri, 09/20/2019 - 14:53
In this photo taken late Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, Cartoonist Musa Kart, center, and four other journalists working with Turkey's leading opposition Cumhuriyet newspaper speak to the media in Istanbul. Turkey's state-run news agency says five jailed…
Europe
Former Journalists of Turkey Opposition Daily Freed From Prison
Five former journalists, including prominent cartoonist Musa Kart, have walked free out of a Turkish prison after the country's top appeal court ordered their release
Default Author Profile
By AFP
Fri, 09/13/2019 - 11:56
Default Author Profile
Written By
Associated Press