Europe

Belarusian Opposition Candidate Asks EU to Reject Election Results

By VOA News
August 19, 2020 05:00 AM
People hold a flag with a portrait of Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, former candidate for the presidential elections, during a rally…
People hold a flag with a portrait of Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, former candidate for the presidential elections, during a rally in Minsk, Belarus, Aug. 17, 2020.

Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya has called on the European Union to not recognize what she called “fraudulent elections” last week in which she lost to longtime President Alexander Lukashenko. 

In a video message ahead of an emergency EU summit on the issue Wednesday, Tsikhanouskaya said, “Lukashenko has lost all legitimacy in the eyes of our nation and the world.”

In this Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020 file photo Belarusian opposition supporters gather for a protest rally in front of the government building at Independent Square in Minsk, Belarus, with a Soviet era sculptures in the foreground.

Official election results showed Lukashenko winning with 80% of the votes, and he has denied allegations that the voting was rigged. 

Tsikhanouskaya rejected the results, as did protesters who have gathered for mass rallies across the country to voice their opposition to Lukashenko. 

Related Stories

Vitaliy Shkliarov is seen in an undated courtesy photo. (Source - RFE/RL)
Europe
US Analyst Among Political Prisoners in Belarus
Belarusian-American who worked on campaigns of President Barack Obama and Senator Bernie Sanders now faces prison
Default Author Profile
By Charles Maynes
Tue, 08/18/2020 - 17:38
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko chairs a Security Council meeting in Minsk, Belarus, Aug. 18, 2020.
Europe
More Workers Join Strike to Oust Belarusian President Lukashenko
Authoritarian extended his 26-year term in a rigged election, protesters say
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 08/18/2020 - 15:43
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Latest News

Europe

Belarusian Opposition Candidate Asks EU to Reject Election Results

People hold a flag with a portrait of Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, former candidate for the presidential elections, during a rally…
Europe

US Analyst Among Political Prisoners in Belarus

Vitaliy Shkliarov is seen in an undated courtesy photo. (Source - RFE/RL)
Europe

More Workers Join Strike to Oust Belarusian President Lukashenko

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko chairs a Security Council meeting in Minsk, Belarus, Aug. 18, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Merkel Urges Germans to Follow COVID Restrictions as Cases Surge

German Chancellor Angela Merkel wears a protective face mask as she arrives for the continuation of an EU summit meeting in Brussels, Belgium, July 20, 2020.
USA

US Envoy Says Ball 'in Russia's Court' in Arms Talks

Marshall Billingslea, U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy for arms control on talks with Russia's Deputy Foreign…