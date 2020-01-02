Europe

Belgian Judge Suspends Warrant for Catalonia's Puigdemont

By Associated Press
January 02, 2020 11:18 AM
Catalonia's former regional president Carles Puigdemont, center, holds a banner with others during a protest in front of the…
Catalonia's former regional president Carles Puigdemont, center, holds a banner with others during a protest in front of the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Oct. 15, 2019.

BRUSSELS - The arrest warrant targeting Carles Puigdemont has been suspended by Belgian judicial authorities because of the Catalan separatist leader's immunity as a European lawmaker, his lawyer said Thursday.

Paul Bekaert told The Associated Press that the Belgian judge in charge of the case also suspended the warrant issued against former Catalan cabinet member Toni Comin.

The two are wanted in Spain for their role in an illegal 2017 secession bid by the Catalan government and separatist lawmakers. They fled to Belgium after the attempt failed and were elected to the European Parliament in May as representatives of Catalan separatist parties from Spain.

Last month the European Union's top court, the European Court of Justice, overturned a decision preventing Puigdemont and Comin from taking their European Parliament seats. Spain's state prosecutors' office, however, asked a Spanish judge to maintain the international arrest warrants for the pair.

It was still not clear whether Puigdemont and Comin, whose extradition hearing had already been postponed to Feb. 3, will be allowed to take their seats.

"The investigative judge has decided to suspend the procedure of the European warrant following the decision of the European Court of Justice," Bekaert said. "The European Court has ruled they have immunity."

Belgium's federal prosecutor's office did not immediately answer a request for comment.

"Belgian justice recognizes our immunity and decides to suspend the arrest and extradition warrant!" Puigdemont said in a message posted on Twitter. "But now we are still waiting for the release of (Oriol Junqueras), who has the same immunity as us. Spain must act in the same way as Belgium has done and respect the law."

The ECJ ruled Dec. 19 that Junqueras, a former Catalan regional vice president serving a prison sentence in Spain for his role in Catalonia's banned independence referendum, had earned the right to immunity when he was elected as a European lawmaker alongside Puigdemont and Comin.

Junqueras was sentenced in October to 13 years in prison for sedition. Eleven of his associates were found guilty and eight of them also received prison terms.

 

Related Stories

Default Content Teaser
Europe
The Future of Protest? Catalonians Outwit Spanish Authorities with Phone App
Pro-independence protesters in the Spanish region of Catalonia are using the latest technology to try to outwit authorities. An anonymous smartphone app is being used to coordinate demonstrations - and the latest target was the world-famous "El Clasico" football match between giants Barcelona and Real Madrid.
Henry Ridgwell
By Henry Ridgwell
Tue, 12/31/2019 - 12:29
Spain's Prime Minister and Socialist Party leader Pedro Sanchez
Europe
Spain's Sanchez Promises Dialogue on Catalonia if Confirmed
The overture marks the first time Sanchez and Torra have talked after the Socialist premier refused on various occasions in October to answer Torra's calls, saying that he had failed to condemn the at times violent separatist protests in Barcelona
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Tue, 12/17/2019 - 12:27
Demonstrators celebrate after police leave the area during a protest, after a verdict in a trial over a banned independence…
Europe
Barcelona Mayor Pleads for Violence in Catalonia to Stop
Catalan separatists have rocked Spain’s second largest city with five days of protest
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sat, 10/19/2019 - 21:35
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press
Europe

Belgian Judge Suspends Warrant for Catalonia's Puigdemont

Catalonia's former regional president Carles Puigdemont, center, holds a banner with others during a protest in front of the…
Europe

New Interim Charge d'Affairs at US Embassy in Kyiv

In this US State Department photo, Kristina Kvien speaks at a swearing-in ceremony for Peace Corps volunteers in Kyiv, Oct. 16, 2019.
Europe

Turkish Lawmakers Authorize Sending Troops to Fight in Libya

Members of Turkey's parliament vote to send Turkish troops to Libya to help the U.N.-supported government in Tripoli battle forces loyal to a rival administration in eastern Libya that is seeking to capture the capital, in Ankara, Turkey, Jan. 2, 2020.
USA

Hillary Clinton Named Chancellor of Belfast University

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks during funeral services for Rep. Elijah Cummings, Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, in…
Europe

A Milestone for French Rail Strikes: 29th Day of Walkouts

Commuters arrive to board trains at Gare Montparnasse train station in Paris on January 2, 2020 on the 29th day of a nationwide…