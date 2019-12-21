Europe

Berlin Police Give all-Clear After Closing Christmas Market

By Reuters
December 21, 2019 08:31 PM
Police evacuated a Christmas market in Berlin, Germany, on Dec. 21, 2019, that was the scene of a fatal attack three years ago to investigate a suspicious object.
Police evacuated a Christmas market in Berlin, Germany, on Dec. 21, 2019, that was the scene of a fatal attack three years ago to investigate a suspicious object.

BERLIN - Berlin police gave the all-clear on Saturday after earlier evacuating a Christmas market that was the scene of a fatal attack three years ago to investigate a possible suspicious object, which they did not find.

Tunisian Anis Amri ploughed a truck into the Christmas market at Breitscheidplatz in 2016, killing 12 people. Amri, who had Islamist militant ties, was later shot dead by Italian police after he fled Germany.

“Our police measures around #Breitscheidplatz are finished. A dangerous object has not been found,” Berlin police tweeted. “In the evening, our colleagues had found two people who behaved suspiciously at the #Breitscheidplatz and checked them.”

Daily newspaper Bild quoted a police spokesman as saying that the two men were stopped after leaving the square at a  conspicuously fast pace and that, on taking their names, officers believed one was the subject of an arrest warrant.

The police cleared the square as a precaution. However, they subsequently realized the man’s name was similar to someone facing an arrest warrant, but not an exact match, Bild reported.

Reuters logo
Written By
Reuters
Europe

Berlin Police Give all-Clear After Closing Christmas Market

Police evacuated a Christmas market in Berlin, Germany, on Dec. 21, 2019, that was the scene of a fatal attack three years ago to investigate a suspicious object.
Europe

Fed-Up French Travelers Face Traffic Chaos Over Festive Period

Travelers wait for a train at the Saint-Lazare railway station during a strike by all unions of French SNCF workers and the…
USA

Pompeo Slams Russia, China for Opposing Syrian Aid Resolution

A boy holds a cardboard box of food aid received from World Food Programme in Aleppo's Kalasa district, Syria April 10, 2019…
Africa

Macron Vows to Keep Fighting Extremism in West Africa

French President Emmanuel Macron is welcomed by President Alassane Ouattara upon arrival in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, Friday Dec…
Europe

Russia, Ukraine Outline Terms for 5-Year Gas Transit Deal to End Dispute

Default Content Teaser