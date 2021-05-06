Europe

Blinken Visits Ukraine Amid Tensions with Russia

By VOA News
Updated May 06, 2021 01:52 AM
FILE - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, right, waits for the start of a meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba (seated opposite; not pictured), in Brussels, April 13, 2021. Blinken is due to meet with Kuleba in Kyiv next week.
FILE - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, right, waits for the start of a meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba (seated opposite; not pictured), in Brussels, April 13, 2021.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Ukraine for meetings Thursday with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. 

“This will be an important opportunity to discuss continued Russian aggression and to underscore the need for maintaining both the pace of and focus on reforms with our Ukrainian partners,” Blinken tweeted after arriving in Kyiv. 

Late last month, senior U.S. and European Union officials said roughly 150,000 Russian troops massed along the border of Ukraine and in Crimea.  

Blinken is expected to restate that the United States will not recognize Russia's 2014 annexation of the Crimean Peninsula, and to call for its return to Ukraine.  

He will also call on Russia to uphold its commitments under the Minsk agreements to end the conflict in eastern Ukraine. Since 2014, Russia has been supporting pro-Russian separatists in the eastern region of Donbas. 

The State Department said Blinken will also encourage institutional reforms in Ukraine, which the State Department called "key to securing Ukraine's democratic institutions, economic prosperity, and Euro-Atlantic future."  

Blinken will likely underscore the importance of U.S. economic support for Ukraine.     

"Since 2014, the United States has provided Ukraine more than $4.6 billion in total assistance, including security and non-security assistance," according to the State Department. 

Related Stories

FILE - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, right, waits for the start of a meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba (seated opposite; not pictured), in Brussels, April 13, 2021. Blinken is due to meet with Kuleba in Kyiv next week.
Europe
Blinken Heads to Ukraine After Russia Sends 150K Troops to Border
Trip aims to 'reaffirm unwavering US support for country's sovereignty and territorial integrity in face of Russia's ongoing aggression,' State Department says
Nike Ching
By Nike Ching
Fri, 04/30/2021 - 09:24 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Latest News

Europe

Rome Jury Convicts 2 US Youths in Slaying of Police Officer

Finnegan Lee Elder listens as the verdict is read, in the trial for the slaying of an Italian plainclothes police officer, in…
Europe

Blinken Visits Ukraine Amid Tensions with Russia

FILE - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, right, waits for the start of a meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba (seated opposite; not pictured), in Brussels, April 13, 2021. Blinken is due to meet with Kuleba in Kyiv next week.
Europe

Germany's Merkel Stresses Importance of US-European Relations

German Chancellor Angela Merkel takes her seat during the weekly cabinet meeting at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany May 5,…
Europe

Are Europe's Climate Action Goals Realistic?

FILE - Power-generating Siemens 2.37 megawatt (MW) wind turbines are seen at the Ocotillo Wind Energy Facility in California, May 29, 2020.
Africa

French Journalist Kidnapped in Northern Mali Appears in Video

French journalist Olivier Dubois is photographed while reporting in Nioro, Mali, on September 14, 2020. (Photo by Michele…