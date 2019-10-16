Europe

Bosnian Authorities Round up Migrants Amid Crisis Warnings

By Associated Press
October 16, 2019 08:26 AM
FILE - In this file photo dated Wednesday, June 19, 2019, migrants and refugees wait in line to receive supplies from the Red…
In this file photo dated June 19, 2019, migrants and refugees wait in line to receive supplies from the Red Cross at the Vucijak refugee camp outside Bihac, western Bosnia.

SARAJEVO, BOSNIA - Authorities in northwestern Bosnia have rounded up hundreds of migrants and moved them to a refugee center while warning of a looming crisis ahead of upcoming winter.

A video published by local media on Wednesday shows police escorting the migrants in a long column from the town of Bihac toward the Vucjak camp, near the border with Croatia.
 
The Bihac authorities have faced criticism over the conditions in the tent camp, located on a former landfill and close to a mine-infested area from the 1992-95 war.
 
The mayor of Bihac, Suhret Fazlic, has warned this week that the city can no longer cope with thousands of people staying there in hopes of moving toward Western Europe. He has threatened to cut migrant aid to draw attention to the problem.

Related Stories

FILE - A migrant man sleeps on the ground at a makeshift migrant camp in Bihac, 450 kilometers northwest of Sarajevo, Bosnia, Aug. 14, 2018. Impoverished Bosnia must race against time to secure proper shelters for at least 4,000 migrants and refugees
Europe
UNHCR: Bosnia Must Shelter Migrants Ahead of Winter 
Bosnia should do more to organize shelter for migrants before the arrival of winter, including for hundreds sleeping outdoors in towns near the Croatian border, the U.N. said Tuesday. About 15,000 refugees and migrants from Asia and North Africa have passed through Bosnia this year on their way to Europe's wealthier countries. "The key challenge now is how to prepare for winter," said Stephanie Woldenberg, senior…
FILE - A migrant woman walks with her baby in a makeshift migrant camp in Bihac, 450 kms northwest of Sarajevo, Bosnia, Aug. 14, 2018.
Europe
War-Ravaged Bosnia Struggles to Cope With New Migrants
Not so long ago, people in Bosnia were sarcastically joking that their war-scarred country is in such a bad shape that not even the migrants fleeing violence and poverty in the Mideast and Africa were willing to pass through it. That's not the case anymore. As previous migration routes to Western Europe from the Balkans have closed off over the past year, the trail has shifted toward Bosnia. Now the impoverished nation is trying secure proper shelters for at…
Bosnia Arab Tourism
Europe
Bosnia to Expel Hundreds of Foreign Property Owners Amid Tax Probe
Bosnia will expel more than 300 foreigners, most from the Gulf, as illegal residents after they bought property for investment that they may have evaded taxes on, the office for expatriate affairs said on Wednesday. In recent years, Bosnia has seen an influx of Arab investors who have built residential complexes and tourist resorts, attracted by low prices and a favorable climate in a country where half the population is Muslim. Over the past three months…
Default Author Profile
Written By
Associated Press