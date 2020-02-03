Europe

Brexit Brinkmanship as Tensions Simmer Between UK, Brussels

By Henry Ridgwell
February 03, 2020 05:22 AM

LONDON - Within hours of Britain’s official exit from the European Union Jan. 31, tensions simmered between London and Brussels over their future relationship.

Britain left the bloc at 11 p.m. London time Friday and immediately entered a transition period, where most rules and regulations remain the same. That period is set to end Dec. 31, and Britain has insisted it will not ask for an extension, leaving just 11 months to negotiate and ratify a free trade agreement. Early indications suggest the talks will be difficult, with big differences in the positions of both sides.

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said that Britain will have to commit to aligning with EU standards in order to get a free trade deal.

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar arrives for an EU summit in Brussels, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019.

“One thing we feel very strongly in the EU is that if we are going to have tariff-free, quota-free trade with the UK, which is essentially what we have with Canada on almost everything, then that needs to come with a level playing field. We, for example would have very strong views on fair competition and state aid,” Varadkar said in a BBC interview Sunday.

British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab insisted the UK will not follow EU regulations.

“We are taking back control of our laws,” Raab told Sky News Sunday. “So we're not going to have high alignment with the EU, legislative alignment with their rules, but we'll want to co-operate and we expect the EU to follow through on their commitment to a Canada-style free trade agreement.”

The EU’s free trade deal with Canada eliminates most tariffs on the buying and selling of goods, but does not cover services, which makes up around 80% of Britain’s GDP.

The economic arguments were forgotten Friday evening as hundreds of pro-Brexit supporters gathered in central London. A Brexit "countdown clock" was projected onto Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s residence at No. 10 Downing St. Friday. 

Nigel Farage of the Brexit Party addressed the crowd: “We should celebrate the fact that freed from the constraints of the European Union, we once again will be able to find our place in the world,” Farage told hundreds of supporters gathered in the rain in Parliament Square.

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage celebrates during a rally in London, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020.

Finding that place may not be so simple.

“Many people believe that Brexit having gone through 3½ years of debate about what kind of Brexit they have, and whether to have it, (that) it's all sorted, it's all done. It isn't done at all,” said Charlie Ries, international vice president of the RAND Corp. and a former U.S. ambassador. “In fact, the actual dimensions of the new relationship between the UK and the EU is just starting.”

Early indications suggest Europe will demand access to British fishing waters and guarantees that Britain won’t undercut the EU’s labor and environmental standards, in return for access to the EU Single Market. Britain has rejected any such deal.

The hard line from Westminster is putting the United Kingdom itself under increasing strain, with Scotland, which voted by a margin of 62% to remain in the EU in 2016, demanding a vote on independence so it can try to rejoin the bloc.

Across Britain, the divisions wrought by Brexit will not be easily healed. Meanwhile tensions are already building in what looks likely to be stormy year ahead.

Related Stories

People celebrate Britain leaving the EU on Brexit day at Parliament Square in London, Britain January 31, 2020. REUTERS/Henry…
Europe
Brexit Day Takes Britain Back to the Future
The same set of economic and geopolitical challenges that persuaded Britain's Harold Macmillan to launch Britain's first bid to join the European Community will face the country after it leaves the EU — a remarkable and daunting echo from the past
Default Author Profile
By Jamie Dettmer
Fri, 01/31/2020 - 11:11
MEP's sing and hold hands after a vote on the UK's withdrawal from the EU, the final legislative step in the Brexit proceedings…
Europe
Amid Tears, Cheers, Britain Set for Historic Brexit
Just 11 months remain for negotiations over future relationship
Henry Ridgwell
By Henry Ridgwell
Thu, 01/30/2020 - 12:58
Henry Ridgwell
Written By
Henry Ridgwell
Europe

Brexit Brinkmanship as Tensions Simmer Between UK, Brussels

Europe

Britain Plans 'Fundamental Changes' After London Stabbing

Police forensic officers work near a car at the scene after a stabbing incident in Streatham London, England, Sunday, Feb. 2,…
Europe

UK's Johnson to Detail Tough Stance in EU Trade Talks

FILE - Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson chairs a cabinet meeting at the National Glass Center at the University of Sunderland, in Sunderland, Britain, Jan. 31, 2020.
Europe

London Police Treating Sunday Stabbing as Terror-Related

Police forensic officers work on the scene after a stabbing incident in Streatham neighborhood of London, England, Feb. 2, 2020.
VOA News on Iran

EU Foreign-Policy Chief to Visit Iran

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell talks to reporters at the European parliament, Jan.14, 2020 in Strasbourg, eastern France.

Latest news