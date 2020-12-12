Europe

Brexit Talks Continue but UK Navy on Standby as Deadline Nears 

By Agence France-Presse
December 12, 2020 05:59 PM
British government Brexit information campaign advertisement is seen along the M25 near Westerham, in Kent, southern Britain,…
A British government Brexit information campaign advertisement is seen along the M25 near Westerham, in Kent, southern England, Dec. 12, 2020.

LONDON - Trade talks between Britain and the European Union continued into the night Saturday ahead of the latest make-or-break deadline, as the Royal Navy readied armed ships to patrol U.K. fishing waters in case of a no-deal Brexit.

Negotiations in Brussels were to continue Sunday, the day that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and EU chief Ursula von der Leyen have set as a deadline to decide whether any trade deal is still possible.

"Talks are continuing overnight, but as things stand the offer on the table from the EU remains unacceptable," a U.K. government source said. "The prime minister will leave no stone unturned in this process, but he is absolutely clear: Any agreement must be fair and respect the fundamental position that the U.K. will be a sovereign nation in three weeks' time."

A senior EU source, echoing von der Leyen's words Friday, said: "The defense of the single market is a red line for the European Union. What we have proposed to the United Kingdom respects British sovereignty. It could be the basis for an agreement."

Four 80-meter (260-feet) British ships have been placed on standby, part of increased contingency planning on both sides of the English Channel, and evoking memories of the Cod Wars with Iceland over fishing rights in the North Atlantic in the 1960s and '70s.

Johnson said on Friday it was "very, very likely" the talks would fail, and that Britain would revert to World Trade Organization (WTO) terms with its largest single trading partner.

European leaders have also been told the chances of a deal are slim, with both sides at loggerheads over rules to govern fair competition and fishing rights in British territorial waters.

Lorries queue along the A16 motorway to board ferries to reach England, near Calais, northern France, Wednesday, Dec. 9 2020…
FILE - Trucks queue along the A16 motorway to board ferries to reach England, near Calais, France, Dec. 9, 2020. British-EU trade talks were teetering Dec. 12, 2020.

Deal or no deal, Britain will leave the EU single market and customs union on the evening of December 31, more than four years after a landmark referendum on membership of the bloc.

'Robust enforcement'

As the talks limped on, hardline pro-Brexit Conservative MPs sought assurances from Johnson that the navy should be deployed to protect British waters.

Lawmaker Daniel Kawczynski said it would help "prevent illegal French fishing" when EU access ends, stoking nationalist fervor but sparking criticism even within the Tory ranks.

But another Conservative, Tom Tugendhat, chairman of Parliament's foreign affairs committee, tweeted in French that the whole process posed "a real and present risk of poisoning relations" between France and Britain.

And Tobias Ellwood, a former British army captain who now heads Parliament's defense select committee, said confrontations in the channel would only be welcomed by Britain's enemies.

"We're facing the prospect of our overstretched Royal Navy squaring up to a close NATO ally over fishing rights," he told BBC radio. "This isn't the Elizabethan times anymore. It's global Britain," he added, referring to the country's new post-EU foreign policy.

"We need to be building alliances, not breaking them apart," he added.

The river-class patrol vessels of the Fishery Protection Squadron — the Royal Navy's oldest front-line squadron with a history dating back more than 500 years — already enforce U.K. and EU fisheries law.

The Ministry of Defense confirmed it has conducted "extensive planning and preparation" for a range of post-Brexit scenarios from January 1 and has 14,000 personnel on standby to help with the transition.

Planning difficulties

WTO terms would mean tariffs and quotas, driving up prices for businesses and consumers, and the reintroduction of border checks for the first time in decades.

That has already raised the prospect of heavy traffic clogging roads leading to seaports in southern and southeast England, as bureaucracy lengthens waiting times for imports and exports.

Transport companies have also warned that EU member Ireland could see import volumes shrink in the event of new customs procedures for goods routed through Britain.

"As an industry we're looking to plan ahead but there's so many unknowns it becomes difficult," said Road Haulage Association director Martin Reid.

Related Stories

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen welcomes British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Brussels, Belgium December…
Europe
Time Running Out on Britain-EU Trade, Security Deal
With Sunday talks deadline looming, EU leaders say a no-deal outcome from Brexit trade negotiations could poison relations between EU, Britain for years 
Jamie Dettmer
By Jamie Dettmer
Fri, 12/11/2020 - 07:01 PM
An aerial view shows Lines of new Honda cars parked up at the Royal Portbury Dock in Avonmouth, near Bristol in south-west…
Europe
Britain, EU Down to Wire on Trade Deal
There's a great deal at stake for both sides if a Brexit deal has not been struck by year end when Britain's exit transition period is over
Jamie Dettmer
By Jamie Dettmer
Wed, 12/09/2020 - 12:47 PM
Britain's chief Brexit negotiator David Frost arrives at Brussels-South railway station, in Brussels, Belgium December 6, 2020…
Europe
Britain, EU in Last-Ditch Talks to Reach Post-Brexit Trade Deal
Negotiators have just days left to avert a chaotic parting of ways at the end of the year
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sun, 12/06/2020 - 05:44 AM
AFP logo
By
Agence France-Presse

Latest News

Europe

Brexit Talks Continue but UK Navy on Standby as Deadline Nears 

British government Brexit information campaign advertisement is seen along the M25 near Westerham, in Kent, southern Britain,…
Europe

Time Running Out on Britain-EU Trade, Security Deal

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen welcomes British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Brussels, Belgium December…
Europe

One Year After Pipeline Dispute, Russia Resumes Construction

FILE PHOTO: A worker puts a cap to a pipe at the construction site of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, near the town of…
COVID-19 Pandemic

WHO Seeks Global Access to Approved Coronavirus Vaccines

FILE PHOTO: Ghebreyesus, WHO director general attends virtual 73rd World Health Assembly in Geneva
COVID-19 Pandemic

Scotland Reduces COVID-19 Isolation Time

Scottish Cabinet Secretary for Health and Sport Jeane Freeman looks at First Minister Nicola Sturgeon during the First Minister's Questions in Edinburgh