Europe

Bring Your Own Pen: Lithuania Votes Amid Pandemic

By Reuters
October 10, 2020 10:45 PM
A local resident walk by an election poster showing Lithuania's Homeland Union-Christian Democrats (TS-LKD) party leader…
Local resident walk by an election poster showing Lithuania's Homeland Union-Christian Democrats (TS-LKD) party leader Ingrida Simonyte in Vilnius, Lithuania, Oct. 9, 2020.

VILNIUS, LITHUANIA - Lithuanians will be encouraged to bring their own pens to minimize infection risk at Sunday's parliamentary election, which is seen as a vote of confidence on Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis' handling of the coronavirus crisis.

The centrist Farmers and Greens party, an agrarian grouping that leads Skvernelis' ruling coalition, is neck-and-neck in opinion polls with the center-right Homeland Union, which has roots in the 1980s anti-Soviet independence movement.

With support roughly 15% for both, and 15 other parties on the ballot, another coalition is inevitable but its makeup uncertain.

Many in the Baltic Sea state of less than 3 million are aggrieved at income inequality despite brisk economic growth since Lithuania joined the European Union in 2004.

A fifth of people were at risk of poverty in 2019, mostly the elderly, which was the same figure as a decade ago, according to the state statistics authority.

However, Lithuania's relative resistance to the economic impact of coronavirus curbs has helped compensate for a previous slump in support for the government over corruption allegations.

The economy decreased 4% year-on-year in the second quarter of 2020, the second-best result in the EU. The central bank attributed that to a prompt and short lockdown, generous state support and relatively unaffected trading partners.

Lithuania has reported 8,714 infections, including a record 205 new cases on Saturday, and 103 deaths.

Mindful of contagion, election officials have asked voters to mark ballots with their own pens.

For early voting this week, they also set up a drive-through center and booths in public squares. Teams in protective costumes have been visiting the 32,000 voters self-isolating at home to collect their ballots.

Many Lithuanians are keenly watching the government and President Gitanas Nauseda's response to a crackdown on anti-government protests by neighboring Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko following a disputed election.

Lithuania, and neighbors Latvia and Estonia, were the first EU members to impose sanctions on Lukashenko.

Vilnius has also given shelter to opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya who fled her homeland after the Aug. 9 ballot her supporters say was rigged.

Under Lithuania's hybrid election system, half of the 141-member parliament will be elected on Sunday in a proportional vote. The remaining lawmakers are elected in constituencies, with a run-off vote for the top two candidates in each of them scheduled on Oct. 25.

Results are expected around 2100 GMT on Sunday.

Related Stories

Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, candidate for the presidential elections, speaks at a news conference after the Belarusian…
Europe
Belarusian Opposition Leader Flees to Lithuania
Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya tells supporters she feared for her children’s safety on 3rd straight night of violent anti-government protests
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 08/11/2020 - 09:24 PM
FILE - In this file photo taken on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017, a car of Russian state-owned television station RT passes by the…
Europe
Lithuania Bans Russian Broadcaster RT Over Kremlin Ties
The move follows a similar ban on RT in Latvia last week, where regulator called RT 'propaganda' and also said the channel was controlled by Kiselyov, the head of Russia's state-backed Rossiya Segodnya news agency   
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Wed, 07/08/2020 - 01:11 PM
An Iranian woman wears a protective masks to prevent contracting coronavirus, as she sits in the bus in Tehran, Iran February…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Estonia, Lithuania Report First Cases of Coronavirus
The infected individuals returned from visits abroad
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 02/28/2020 - 05:08 AM
People form a human chain from Gediminas Tower to the City Limits in Vilnius, Lithuania, Aug. 23, 2019, to show solidarity with anti-Beijing protesters in Hong Kong.
East Asia Pacific
Lithuania: Chinese Diplomats Interfered at Pro-Hong Kong Protest
Lithuania says it had lodged an official protest to the Chinese embassy after some of its diplomats became involved in disruptions at a pro-Hong Kong demonstration in the capital Vilnius last month
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Mon, 09/02/2019 - 12:14 PM
Reuters logo
By
Reuters

Latest News

Europe

Bring Your Own Pen: Lithuania Votes Amid Pandemic

A local resident walk by an election poster showing Lithuania's Homeland Union-Christian Democrats (TS-LKD) party leader…
Europe

Just 19, Ranked 54th, Swiatek Wins French Open for 1st Slam

Poland's Iga Swiatek kisses the trophy after winning the final match of the French Open tennis tournament against Sofia Kenin…
Europe

Pull Investments From Companies Not Committed to Environment, Pope Says

FILE PHOTO: Pope Francis speaks during a meeting with the Committee of Experts of the Council of Europe at the Vatican, October…
Europe

Underground Life in the Battle for Nagorno-Karabakh

3.jpg: A woman walks through a housing complex destroyed in recent battles on in Nagorno Karabakh on Oct. 10, 2020. (VOA/Yan Boechat)
Europe

Belarus' Authoritarian Leader Visits Foes in Prison

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko takes his oath of office during his inauguration ceremony at the Palace of the…