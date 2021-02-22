Europe

Britain Bans Boeing Aircraft Model that Caught Fire in US

By VOA News
February 22, 2021 01:58 PM
FILE - Britain's Transport Secretary Grant Shapps arrives to attend a Cabinet meeting at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) in London.
FILE - Britain's Transport Secretary Grant Shapps arrives to attend a Cabinet meeting at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) in London.

British Transport Secretary Grant Shapps says Boeing 777 aircraft with engines like the one that caught fire on a U.S. jet over the weekend will be temporarily banned from Britain.

The announcement Monday comes two days after United Airlines Flight 328 suffered the engine failure shortly after leaving Denver International Airport, in Colorado, en route to Honolulu, Hawaii. Large chunks of debris rained onto the neighboring town of Broomfield, Colorado, falling into yards, fields and onto homes. No injuries were reported on the ground or on the flight, which had about 240 people on board. The pilot was able to return safely to Denver.

The aircraft was powered by Pratt & Whitney 4000 series engines. 

A United Airlines plane is getting ready to land at Reagan National Airport near Washington, D.C. (Photo by Diaa Bekheet)
United Will Temporarily Stop Flying Some Boeing 777 Planes After Engine Failure
The announcement came after the Federal Aviation Administration said it would require stepped-up inspections of 777 aircraft with Pratt & Whitney PW4000 series engines after the right engine failure on United Flight 328

According to the British Civil Aviation Authority, British airlines do not operate aircraft with such engines. Foreign airlines that do operate such aircraft will not be allowed to enter British airspace for the time being.

“After the Pratt & Whitney 4000-112 engine incident on a Boeing 777 aircraft, we have suspended this configuration’s use in U.K. airspace,” the CAA said in a statement. “It is not used by any U.K. airlines. It is operated by airlines in the USA, Japan and South Korea where authorities have also stopped its use.”

United also announced it is “voluntarily and temporarily” grounding 24 Boeing 777 aircraft. “We will continue to work closely with regulators to determine any additional steps,” the airline said on Twitter.

The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board said, "The initial examination of the airplane indicated most of the damage was confined to the number 2 engine; the airplane sustained minor damage. The examination and documentation of the airplane is ongoing.” The NTSB also says the cockpit voice and flight data recorders have been taken to its laboratory in Washington for analysis.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration, or FAA, also called for “stepped-up inspections” of Boeing 777 airplanes equipped with certain Pratt & Whitney engines.

Related Stories

A piece of debris from a commercial airplane is marked off by police tape where it landed along Midway Boulevard in Broomfield,…
USA
Debris Falls From Plane Near Denver During Emergency Landing
Plane lands safely, no injuries reported, authorities say
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sat, 02/20/2021 - 07:35 PM
A United Airlines plane is getting ready to land at Reagan National Airport near Washington, D.C. (Photo by Diaa Bekheet)
USA
United Will Temporarily Stop Flying Some Boeing 777 Planes After Engine Failure
The announcement came after the Federal Aviation Administration said it would require stepped-up inspections of 777 aircraft with Pratt & Whitney PW4000 series engines after the right engine failure on United Flight 328
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sun, 02/21/2021 - 07:43 PM
IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR UNITED WAY WORLDWIDE - Brian A. Gallagher, president and CEO of United Way Worldwide, speaks at the…
USA
United Way Worldwide CEO Gallagher Resigns Amid Turmoil
Gallagher's resignation, announced in a farewell note, takes effect March 1
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 02/09/2021 - 11:20 PM
A Boeing 737 Max airplane of Brazilian airlines GOL Linhas Aereas prepares to land at Salgado Filho airport in Porto Alegre,…
Economy & Business
Boeing Will Pay $2.5 Billion to Settle Charge Over Plane
The government will drop the criminal charge after three years if Boeing follows the terms of the settlement
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 01/07/2021 - 06:56 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Latest News

Europe

Britain Bans Boeing Aircraft Model that Caught Fire in US

FILE - Britain's Transport Secretary Grant Shapps arrives to attend a Cabinet meeting at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) in London.
Europe

Italians Look to ‘Super Mario’ as Pandemic Patience Wears Thin

FILE - Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi addresses the Lower Chamber of the Italian Parliament, in Rome, Feb. 18, 2021, ahead of a confidence vote that would mark the start of his government.
Economy & Business

European Markets Slump at Start of Trading Week

FILE - A trader works in front of a news broadcast on a TV at the stock exchange in Frankfurt.
Europe

UN Chief Demands Immediate Return to Democratic Rule in Myanmar

FILE - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.
East Asia Pacific

EU Mulls Sanctions on Myanmar, Russia  

EU High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell talks to the press as he arrives to…