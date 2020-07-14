Europe

Britain Bans China’s Huawei from New 5G Network

By VOA News
July 14, 2020 10:09 AM
Huawei headquarters building is pictured in Reading, Britain, July 14, 2020.
The British government has banned China’s Huawei telecommunications equipment company from playing a limited role in Britain’s new high-speed mobile phone network.

Britain’s Culture Secretary, Oliver Dowden, said the country’s telecommunications operators have until 2027 to remove Huawei’s equipment that is currently used in Britain’s 5G network.

Britain’s decision could have wide-ranging implications for relations between the two countries and signals that Huawei may be losing support in the West. 

Dowden said the ban was imposed after the U.S. threatened to cancel an information-sharing deal due to concerns Huawei’s equipment could allow the Chinese government to penetrate British networks.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson agreed in January to give Huawei a limited role in Britain’s high-speed network, but the decision sparked a diplomatic disagreement with the U.S.

 

