Europe

Britain Bans Plastic Straws

By VOA News
October 01, 2020 03:35 PM
FILE - Plastic straws can be seen at a McDonald's restaurant in London, Britain, June 15, 2018. A ban on all such straws went into effect in Britain Oct. 1, 2020.
FILE - Plastic straws can be seen at a McDonald's restaurant in London, Britain, June 15, 2018. A ban on all such straws went into effect in Britain Oct. 1, 2020.

Britain’s primary environmental agency announced that beginning Thursday a ban on all “single-use” beverage straws is in effect, making it illegal for businesses to sell or supply them to individual customers.
 
The ban was passed and set to take effect in April, but the COVID-19 pandemic prompted law makers to postpone its implementation so as to not impose a further burden on businesses.
 
A statement Thursday from Britain's Department for Environment, Food and Rural affairs says the ban includes plastic straws, stirrers and cotton swabs.
 
In a statement on its official web site, the agency says it is estimated Britain uses 4.7 billion plastic straws, 316 million plastic stirrers, and 1.8 billion plastic-stemmed cotton swabs annually, many of which find their way into the ocean.
 
In the statement, Britain’s Environment Secretary George Eustice said single-use plastics cause “real devastation to the environment” and the government is firmly committed to tackling the issue.
 
He said the ban on straws, stirrers and cotton swabs is just the next step in “our battle against plastic pollution and our pledge to protect our ocean and the environment for future generations.”
 
Exemptions to the ban include disabled persons or those who need them for medical purposes. Some catering businesses also will be allowed to use plastic straws or stirrers in certain circumstances, and businesses may sell some of the banned items to other businesses.

 

VOA logo
By
VOA News

Latest News

Europe

Britain Bans Plastic Straws

FILE - Plastic straws can be seen at a McDonald's restaurant in London, Britain, June 15, 2018. A ban on all such straws went into effect in Britain Oct. 1, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

As Spain's Infection Rates Soar (Again), Divisions Widen

A man has a swab sample taken for a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) antigen test at a cultural centre in the working class…
Europe

German-made Flying Taxi Unveiled in Paris

President of French Ile-de-France region Valerie Pecresse (R) and Ratp CEO Catherine Guillouard (L) listens explanation by Florian Reuter, CEO of German start-up Volocopter GmbH aboard a Volocopter unmanned air taxi transport, Sept. 30, 2020.
USA

Nuclear Arms Race, Weaponization of Outer Space High on US Disarmament Agenda

FILE - This Dec. 10, 2018, photo, provided by the U.S. Missile Defense Agency, shows the launch of a land-based Aegis missile defense system, that later intercepted an intermediate range ballistic missile launched from the Hawaiian island of Kauai.
USA

American Cyclist Suspended by Team After Pro-Trump Comments

FILE - In this Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 file photo, United States' Quinn Simmons celebrates winning the men's junior event, at…